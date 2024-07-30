Top 10 sunniest spots in UK revealed - as Kent comes out on top

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The top 10 sunniest locations in the UK have been revealed - with Kent locations Canterbury and Folkestone being unveiled as the ultimate staycation hotspots for this summer.

While the UK is often associated with overcast skies and rainy weather, there are plenty of places that bask in the glory of sunshine more often than you might think.

With the help of data from Betfair Bingo, Kent has been unveiled as the ultimate staycation hotspot for this summer, with Canterbury and Folkestone coming out on top for the sunniest locations in 2023.

As the UK prepares for a long-awaited heatwave, it appears the city of Canterbury is renowned for more than just its medieval charm and cobblestone streets, with an average of 1675.21 hours of sunshine last year. Gathering data from 33 active weather stations, the city also ranked as the fourth sunniest location over the past ten years, when looking into sun patterns across the UK.

Researchers ranked spots within Great Britain by taking into account total rainfall, total sunshine duration, mean daily maximum temperature and mean daily mini temperature data - and found Folkestone in Kent secured second place for good weather. Welcoming 1632.76 average hours of sunshine last year, the small coastal town on the English channel has plenty to offer, with waterfront walks, independent shops and a host of places to eat and drink.

Moving south, Hastings emerged as the third sunniest location in the UK as the East Sussex spot embraced 1632.76 hours of sunshine in twelve months, while Basildon in Essex followed behind.

According to data from Betfair Bingo, Basildon basked in 1618.54 hours of sunshine overall, as Chelmsford locals enjoyed 1609.25 of glorious heat. Other sunny spots across the UK included Eastbourne (1592.66 hours), Gravesend (1582.23 hours) and Harlow (1566.51 hours).

Meanwhile, popular seaside location Brighton and Hove soaked up an estimated 1565.85 hours of sunshine last year, making it the perfect spot to pitch up for a beach day out.

Top 10 sunniest spots in Great Britain for 2023 and estimated total sunshine duration in hours across 2023

Canterbury, Kent - 1675.21

Folkestone, Kent - 1666.4

Hastings, East Sussex - 1632.76

Basildon, Essex - 1618.54

Chelmsford, Essex - 1609.25

Eastbourne, East Sussex - 1592.66

Gravesend, Kent - 1582.23

Harlow, Essex - 1566.51

Brighton & Hove, East Sussex - 1565.85

Chichester, West Sussex - 1560.71

Top 10 sunniest spots in Great Britain over the last 10 years and estimated total sunshine duration in hours

Hastings, East Sussex - 18855.03

Eastbourne, East Sussex - 18810.15

Folkestone, Kent - 18804.38

Canterbury, Kent - 18771.9

Basildon, Essex - 18503.88

Chelmsford, Essex - 18494.98

Gravesend, Kent - 18347.77

Harlow, Essex - 18302.66

Brighton & Hove, East Sussex - 18097.01