Warner Hotels' The Runnymede on Thames reveals its star-studded lineup and new bedroom interiors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Known for its all-encompassing adult-only getaways across the UK, Warner Hotels has revealed a first-look of its latest destination, The Runnymede on Thames, which will bring with it a host of live music venues, stylish bars and lounges, and irresistible dining options.

The striking riverside adult-only hotel has also announced a star-studded line-up – offering guests a chance to experience intimate gigs with their heroes.

From Ibiza chill to radio thrills, DJ royalty and tribute icons will be on the bill at The Runnymede on Thames this year. Guests visiting can expect to be wowed by the likes of showstopping orchestral act, IBIZA in Symphony, famous for its unique take on exquisite island classics, as well as enjoying an exhilarating show from 80s DJ darling, Sara Cox. MOBO award-winning YolanDa Brown and TV choirmaster, Gareth Malone OBE ensure every taste is catered for, alongside mesmerising tributes from Queen to Clapton, or the internationally acclaimed BJORN AGAIN show. Legendary comedians and original shows not found anywhere else complete the jam-packed roster on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acts will be hosted in a brand-new, purpose-built live entertainment venue called the Late Lounge, where guests can get their dancing shoes on or simply sit back and enjoy the show.

Each room features an array of home comforts

A collection of newly refurbished bars and lounges provides the perfect setting to keep drinks and conversation flowing, while two brand-new restaurants promise an unforgettable dining experience. The Market Kitchen invites guests on a culinary journey with dishes from around the world. Meanwhile, Brasserie32 offers an elegant dining experience, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner with British heritage dining.

The Coffee Nest will be the place to go for a daytime pitstop to enjoy a coffee and freshly baked delights, allowing guests to fuel their day at the hotel. As well as entertainment and dining, a host of activities including archery and access to the brand-new spa – are all included in the price.

Other exciting additions to the hotel now boast 205 freshly designed rooms – including 25 that are newly-built with spectacular riverside balconies offering enviable views of the surrounding landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests will be able to choose from Cosy, Standard, Deluxe and Superior grades, with a variety of options to suit all tastes. Each room features an array of home comforts including supersoft beds and an in-room fridge with complimentary bottled water, and a variety of indulgent Temple Spa products available in each bathroom.

DJ royalty and tribute icons will be on the bill at The Runnymede on Thames this year

Caroline Cromar, Chief Operating Officer at Warner Hotels, said: “After months of exciting work behind the scenes, we’re thrilled to finally reveal our beautifully renovated new rooms, restaurants and roster of stunning entertainment – which we know our guests will absolutely love.

“This expanded offering from Warner Hotels brings an array of vibrant social spaces designed for every kind of guest, whether they want to relax with a drink or dance the night away on their escape.

“Our Market Kitchen restaurant invites guests to linger and indulge in a world of flavours with our diverse buffets, perfect for sampling and savouring. Meanwhile, Brasserie32 offers a refined dining experience that sets The Runnymede on Thames hotel apart. With its sophisticated ambiance and artfully reimagined British heritage dishes, making it a true highlight of our riverside retreat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A Warner Hotels break is all about finding your joy – whatever that may look like – so we’re proud to present a hotel that offers superb facilities in beautiful surroundings. In short, everything you need to enjoy a Great British getaway!”

DJ royalty and tribute icons will be on the bill at The Runnymede on Thames this year

Accredited by Good Housekeeping for its top-class entertainment offering, The Runnymede on Thames offers a host of rooms to cater for all requirements. Prices start from £389pp for three nights, which includes breakfast and three-course dinners, live music, spa access and activities.

Bookings are now open - for more information, visit www.warnerleisurehotels.co.uk/hotels/the-runnymede-on-thames