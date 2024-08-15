Why taking your dog on holiday will save you money

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whilst some owners may be forgoing their holidays due to the rising costs of kennels and dog-sitters, PetsPyjamas, the leading dog-friendly travel company, is encouraging pet owners to not only enjoy a holiday but to take their dog with them! This is because taking your dog on holiday can be more economical than leaving them at kennels or hiring a dog sitter.

Having a good boarding facility, where you know your dog is safe and happy, makes all the difference when planning a trip. From dog-sitters, kennels, dog hotels, and house sitters, there are so many options for dog owners to explore before heading off on their holidays. But in recent years, there is no denying that pet fees have been rising - many kennels have had to increase their charges in 2024 due to rising costs, including the cost of living, energy, and wages. Combine this with the growth in dog ownership, and it has been predicted that the Dog Boarding Market will reach $20,412.4 million by 2031 (Allied Market Research).

“The average cost of boarding your dog at a kennel is around £20-£30 per day, so for a week-long holiday, this can add up to over £200. When hiring a professional dog sitter, the costs can range from £25-£50 per day, potentially costing upwards of £350 for a week,” says Karen Hanton, founder of PetsPyjamas. “With PetsPyjamas, dogs stay free, so taking your dog along on your holiday means a major saving, and in any case, we believe that a holiday is truly complete when your dog is part of the adventure”.

PetsPyjamas Encourages You To Take Your Dog on Holiday

The rising trend in dog-friendly staycations is notable and hotels that welcome furry friends with open arms are quickly becoming the go-to choice for travellers. Over the last five years, various socio-economic changes have changed what the public wants and needs. More people have found comfort in pets, regarding them as true family members, which has resulted in 53% of global pet owners wanting to take their pets on holiday.

With a wide range of dog-friendly holidays across the UK, from charming cottages to luxurious hotels, PetsPyjamas specialize in creating unforgettable holidays for dog owner and their four-legged friends. Their handpicked properties cater to the needs of both humans and pets, providing amenities such as secure gardens, nearby walking trails, and even doggy welcome packs. Choosing to bring your dog on holiday not only saves you money but also enriches your travel experience. With PetsPyjamas, you can explore the UK’s most beautiful destinations with your loyal companion by your side, knowing that your dog stays for free.