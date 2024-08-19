Your most memorable Christmas at your very own country home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrate the most magical time of the year with an indulgent experience at Matfen Hall

Ever wondered what it would be like to experience the festive season in your very own lavish country home, fit for royalty…?

Five-star 19th-century country home and luxury hotel, Matfen Hall, nestled in the rolling hills of Northumberland, could be your Christmas home this festive season, providing you with a truly decadent wintry celebration that promises to create unforgettable memories for you and your loved ones.

Revel in the enchantment of a traditional British Christmas of your dreams, as you and your family dine in your own private drawing room at Matfen Hall surrounded by the beauty and history of this magnificent estate.

Christmas Great Hall, Matfen Hall

An exclusive festive experience awaits you and your loved ones in The Snug, your own private drawing room for presents, drinks and canapes along with a family meal in the Sapphire Dining Room catered with your very own butler and team. After you’ve had your fill and the excitement has settled, relax in your suite adorned with a Christmas tree.

The highlight of the private dining offering is an indulgent five-course Christmas Day lunch in the lavish Sapphire Room served with the finest wines from Matfen’s cellars selected by Matfen’s sommelier. Imagine dining like a lord or lady in the magnificently decorated dining room, where every detail has been carefully curated to ensure a memorable experience.

Matfen Hall offers other bespoke two night and three day lavish experiences from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day for the most magical time of the year. These include a stay in classic, deluxe, luxury rooms or luxurious suites along with 3-5 course decadent meals solely for residents in the hotel’s Cloisters and Emerald restaurants, providing residents with an exclusive, personal dining experience.

Christmas at Matfen Hall begins with a warm welcome of mince pies and mulled wine along with a special gift in the room on arrival setting the tone for a traditionally opulent Christmas. Guests are treated to the estate’s grand reception rooms, adorned with beautiful Christmas decorations along with Christmas trees. The estate starts Christmas Day lunch with a Champagne and canapé reception followed by an evening with grazing boards enjoyed in the stunning reception rooms at Matfen Hall including Drawing Room and the Great Hall along with the King’ Speech and Christmas movies on Christmas Day for all residents to enjoy.

Additionally, the hotel offers dining for non-residents at the newly renovated The Keepers restaurant at the estate’s golf club house with stunning panoramic views of the parkland and golf course.

Matfen Hall, completed in 1836, is steeped in history and tradition. As you arrive, imagine a truly Victorian era setting as you enter through the distinctive carved doorway, surmounted by the Blackett coat of arms, and step into the stunning Gothic-style Great Hall. Many of these historical features remain prominent today, adding a layer of timeless elegance to your visit.

Whether you are creating new traditions or reliving old ones, a Christmas at Matfen Hall is an experience you will treasure forever.