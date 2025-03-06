Stonehouse Court Cheltenham: Transformed Grade II listed coach house open for bookings ahead of Cheltenham Races

The interiors incorporate a curated selection of handcrafted furniture, natural materials and a colour palette of soft, earthy tones

Finishing touches are underway to a historic Gloucestershire hotel’s major refurbishment of its original coach house and stables, which is officially open for bookings ahead of the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March.

The completion of Little Court’s revamp coincides with one of the region’s most highly anticipated events. Situated in the Stroud Valley, near Cheltenham Racecourse, the new accommodations on the grounds of Stonehouse Court will offer a rustically high-end stopover location for race-goers.

Designed as a stylish and sustainable retreat, Little Court’s interiors incorporate a curated selection of handcrafted furniture, natural materials and a colour palette of soft, earthy tones, making sure that the transformation goes hand in hand with reducing the hotel’s environmental impact.

Sarah Brewster, owner of Stonehouse Court, said: "We’re very excited to welcome our first guests to Little Court ahead of the Races. Every detail has been thoughtfully considered to honour the building’s heritage while creating a stay that feels both unique and comfortable. The design we’ve crafted strikes a balance between classic Cotswolds charm and a cosy, fresh feel – a timeless aesthetic. We’re looking forward to giving Little Court a new lease of life and it becoming a special part of Stonehouse for years to come."

Little Court has been designed with flexibility in mind, allowing guests to book individual rooms or larger suites with adjoining spaces, accommodating families and groups. It will also be available for exclusive use, offering a private retreat or a convenient stay for those attending local events or functions.

Recycled and reused materials, including FSC-certified wood, have been used throughout the space. Bespoke furniture has been supplied by Still and Bloom, which plants a tree for every order, and Lloyd Loom, known for its handcrafted wicker pieces. The central hallway light, made by Nkuku, is also hand blown from recycled glass. Environmental considerations have also been woven into the designs, with eco-conscious choices intended to enhance the guest experience, such as Pooky Lighting’s energy-efficient LED lamps and shades crafted from sustainable materials like raffia and jute, which provide interior ambience.

Outside, Landmark Lighting’s bat-friendly bulbs and sustainably sourced oak fittings illuminate the historic coach pathway, which has been restored by award-winning landscaping company Thomas Hoblyn. The designs, created by Jane Fitzgerald White, reconnect Little Court to the Manor House with a mix of uniform and natural planting to enhance the setting while preserving its heritage.

Keen for the project to be accessible to local artisans, Stonehouse Court has invited artist Ruth Hickson to illustrate exclusive guides that celebrate the history of the estate and its surroundings, including maps to help guests explore Stroud Valley.

Speaking on the involvement of skilled craftspeople, Sarah said: “People have always been the centre of our narrative, so we wanted to showcase local craftsmanship and celebrate the expertise in our community. Blending that approach with renowned artists and suppliers further afield has added a really personal touch to the project and, as it has come together, Little Court has naturally developed its own story. I think there’s something very precious about our handcrafted and reclaimed pieces and we’re proud that this space not only reflects the history of Stonehouse Court, but also the current creativity and skill around us.”

Led by local design firm Squid Inc, the project preserves the character of the 19th-century buildings while incorporating contemporary features to create eight modern rooms.

