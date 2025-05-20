Strange driving laws to know before hitting the road this summer

Travellers are being urged to brush up on some of the world’s most unusual driving laws before heading abroad this summer.

From fines for leaving cars unlocked in Australia to strict bans on inflatable dolls in Spain, motoring experts at LeaseLoco.com have highlighted some of the most unexpected road rules worldwide.

Drivers could face hefty fines for seemingly harmless actions which are considered serious offences in some countries.

In Cyprus, snacking behind the wheel is strictly prohibited, with motorists facing penalties for eating or drinking while driving.

Driving photo by Mark Stuckey on Unsplash

And in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), camels take precedence over vehicles, with strict right-of-way laws in place to protect the culturally significant animals.

LeaseLoco’s research also uncovered a surprising rule in Canada’s Prince Edward Island, where motorists are technically required to honk their horn when overtaking another vehicle - a law that’s still on the books but rarely enforced.

John Wilmot, CEO and founder of car leasing deals site LeaseLoco.com commented: “Many drivers don’t realise that some of the most unexpected road laws can result in serious fines or even criminal charges when travelling abroad.

“Something as simple as running out of fuel on Germany’s autobahn isn’t just inconvenient - it’s actually illegal and can lead to a hefty fine.

“Rules like these may seem unusual to British motorists, but they’re taken very seriously in other countries.

“So before heading off on a road trip abroad, it’s essential to research the local traffic laws - not just the obvious ones but the more obscure rules too. A little preparation can save you from some very costly surprises.”

Here are 11 of the most unusual driving laws around the world:

Australia - fines for unlocked vehicles

Across Australia, drivers can be fined for leaving their cars unlocked. Even if stepping away for just a few moments, motorists must ensure their vehicles are securely locked to avoid penalties.

Japan - don’t splash pedestrians

Drivers in Japan need to be particularly cautious when driving through puddles. Splashing pedestrians with water can lead to fines, as authorities consider it disrespectful and dangerous.

Spain - inflatable dolls banned

New rules in some areas of Spain, like Costa Brava, mean tourists could face fines of up to €1,500 (around £1,300) for carrying inflatable sex dolls in public - whether they’re driving, walking, or celebrating on hen or stag dos. The bylaw states that people are not allowed to appear “on the public thoroughfare without clothing or only in their underwear or with clothing or accessories representing human genitals or with dolls or other accessories of a sexual nature”.

USA - right turn on red

In most US cities, drivers are generally permitted to make a right turn on a red light after stopping and ensuring it's safe, but in New York City, this manoeuvre is illegal unless a specific sign indicates otherwise. This rule applies across the five boroughs of New York City, meaning that right turns on red are generally prohibited unless a sign permits it.

Cyprus - no snacking while driving

In Cyprus, it is illegal to eat, drink (including water), or consume any substance while driving, and this can result in a fine of €85. This law applies to all drivers and aims to ensure driver safety by preventing distractions that could lead to accidents.

Switzerland - no car washing on Sundays

In Switzerland, Sundays are considered days of rest, and many activities that create noise or disturbance are prohibited, including washing your car. Local laws ban car washing at home on Sundays to maintain peace and quiet, so drivers need to plan their cleaning sessions for other days of the week.

UAE - camels take priority

In the UAE, camels hold a special place in traffic regulations. If a camel is spotted on the road, drivers must give way, as these animals are given the right of way due to their cultural significance.

Canada - honk to overtake on Prince Edward Island

A little-known rule in Prince Edward Island, Canada, requires drivers to beep their horn when overtaking another vehicle. While it’s rarely enforced, it’s still technically part of the law.

Germany - running out of fuel is illegal

On Germany’s autobahns, running out of petrol isn’t just inconvenient - it’s illegal. Stopping unnecessarily on these high-speed roads can result in fines, so drivers must ensure they’re well-fuelled before setting off.

South Africa - no insurance required

Unlike many countries, South Africa doesn’t mandate car insurance for drivers. While it’s not compulsory, motorists are still advised to get coverage to protect against potential accidents.

India - pollution certificates required

To combat air pollution, Indian authorities require drivers to carry a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate verifying their vehicle’s environmental safety. Failure to produce one can lead to substantial fines.

