Study names New York as the most romantic state

New York named as the best state for romantic dates, according to InstaCams

Vermont and Rhode Island rank second and third, with 4.77% and 4.65% of restaurants categorized as ‘romantic,’ respectively. The least romantic state is New Jersey, with just 1.04% of restaurants in its 10 most populated cities being categorized as ‘romantic.’

New research has revealed the most romantic states to go on a date, with New York taking the top spot.

Video chat roulette site Instacams.com analyzed the percentage of restaurants in each state’s 10 most populous cities that are categorized as ‘romantic’ on Tripadvisor to reveal the most romantic states to go on a date. A restaurant is deemed romantic based on user-selected attributes and the content of its reviews.

The top ten most romantic states based on the proportion of restaurants categorized as ‘romantic’

Rank State Total number of restaurants Number of restaurants categorized as 'romantic' Percentage of restaurants categorized as 'romantic' 1 New York 16,718 1,035 6.19% 2 Vermont 608 29 4.77% 3 Rhode Island 1,937 90 4.65% 4 Maine 1,416 57 4.03% 5 Louisiana 5,872 221 3.76% 6 South Carolina 4,768 179 3.75% 7 Georgia 7,216 269 3.73% 8 Massachusetts 5,648 203 3.59% 9 Hawaii 3,152 109 3.46% 10 Wisconsin 4,763 161 3.38%

New York takes the top spot, with 6.19% of all restaurants located in the state’s 10 most populated cities being categorized as ‘romantic’ on Tripadvisor. Overall, 16,718 restaurants were analyzed and 1,035 were ‘romantic.’ The state’s most romantic city is New York City, where 7.70% of restaurants are ‘romantic.’

Vermont ranks second, with 4.77% of restaurants categorized as ‘romantic.’ In the state’s ten most populous cities, there are 608 restaurants, and 29 are ‘romantic.’ Newport ranks number one in Vermont, with 12.5% of restaurants being ‘romantic.’

Rhode Island places third, with 4.65% of restaurants classed as ‘romantic’ on Tripadvisor. There are 1,937 restaurants in the ten most populous cities, with 90 classed as ‘romantic.’ Newport is the most romantic city in Rhode Island, as well as the most romantic in the ranking, with 14.21% of restaurants identified as ‘romantic.’

Maine is next, with 4.03% of restaurants in the 10 most populous cities categorized as ‘romantic.’ There were 1,416 restaurants included in the study, with 57 categorized as ‘romantic.’ Portland ranks number one in Maine, where 6.84% of restaurants are ‘romantic.’

Louisiana comes in fifth place, with 3.76% of restaurants categorized as ‘romantic.’ The state has 5,872 restaurants in its ten most populous cities, with 221 classed as ‘romantic.’ New Orleans ranks number one in the state, with 6.44% of restaurants being ‘romantic.’

South Carolina is sixth, with 3.75% of all restaurants in the top 10 most populated cities being categorized as ‘romantic.’ In total, 4,768 restaurants were analyzed, with 179 classed as ‘romantic.’

Georgia ranks seventh, with 3.73% of restaurants classed as ‘romantic.’ Out of 7,216 restaurants in the state’s 10 most populous cities, 269 are considered ‘romantic’ according to Tripadvisor.

Massachusetts is next, with 3.59% of restaurants categorized as ‘romantic’ on Tripadvisor. The state has 5,648 restaurants in the study, with 203 marked as ‘romantic.’

Hawaii places ninth, with 3.46% of restaurants classed as ‘romantic.’ There are 3,152 restaurants in the state’s top ten most populous cities, with 109 identified as ‘romantic.’

Wisconsin rounds off the top ten, with 3.38% of restaurants in its 10 most populous cities categorized as ‘romantic’ on Tripadvisor. Overall, 4,763 restaurants were analyzed and 161 were classified as ‘romantic.’

On the other hand, the least romantic state is New Jersey, with just 1.04% of restaurants categorized as ‘romantic.’ Closely following are Kansas and North Dakota, with 1.11% and 1.47%, respectively.

Aart Van Dijk, a spokesperson for Instacams.com has commented, “It’s not surprising to see New York at the top of the ranking, considering the state’s reputation for fine dining, especially in major cities like New York City.

“It is great to see such a wide variation of states further down the ranking; New York, Georgia, and Massachusetts are larger states with significant populations, while Vermont, Rhode Island, and Maine are among the smallest. While larger states offer volume, smaller states make up for it with charm.

“This research highlights that romance in dining can be found anywhere in the US, whether in the bustling streets of New York or the cozy, picturesque settings of smaller states, showing that a romantic meal is less about location and more about the experience.”