Study reveals America’s best rollercoasters for daredevils

A new study has revealed America’s best rollercoasters for daredevils, with now closed Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure taking the top spot and being replaced by Cedar Point’s Top Thrill 2.

New Jersey gambling experts at PlayNJ.com analyzed data from the Roller Coaster Database for 434 rollercoasters across 113 theme parks in the US. An index was created, and each rollercoaster was scored based on their height and speed. Each rollercoaster was scored out of 100 to determine the ranking.

Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure ranked at the top, with a perfect score of 100 out of 100. The leading rollercoaster, located in New Jersey, measured 3,118 feet in length, 456 feet in height, and boasts an incredible top speed of 128 miles per hour.

Fans of the coaster received unfortunate news in November, when Six Flags Great Adventure president, Brian Bacica, confirmed rumors that the ride had officially closed and that a new ride will take its place next summer.

Taking top spot now is Cedar Point’s Top Thrill 2, with an index score of 92.69 out of 100. Found in Ohio, Top Thrill 2 comes in at 2,800 feet long and 420 feet high. The rollercoaster’s top speed is recorded at an impressive 120 miles per hour.

Second in the ranking is Superman: Escape from Krypton, with an index score of 83.93 out of 100. Located in California’s Six Flags Magic Mountain, the third leading rollercoaster is 1,235 feet long, 415 feet high, and reaches a top speed of 100 miles per hour.

Fury 325 at Carowinds ranks third, with an index score of 71.79 out of 100. Located in North Carolina, it is the longest coaster in the study, measuring 6,602 feet in length. The rollercoaster records a top speed of 95 miles per hour and is 325 feet tall.

Cedar Point’s Millennium Force comes in fourth, with an index score of 69.29 out of 100. Found in Ohio, Millennium Force comes in at an incredible 6,595 feet long and 310 feet high. The rollercoaster’s top speed is recorded at 93 miles per hour.

Project 305 comes in fifth, with an index score of 67.50. Located in Virginia’s Kings Dominion, the sixth leading rollercoaster is 5,100 feet long, 305 feet high, and has a top speed of 90 miles per hour.

Sixth on the list is Orion at Kings Island,with an index score of 65.89 out of 100. Orion, located in Ohio, measures 5,321 feet in length, 287 feet in height, and records a top speed of 91 miles per hour.

In seventh place is Six Flags Over Texas’ Titan, with an index score of 58.72 out of 100. Found in Texas, Titan comes in at 5,312 feet long and 245 feet high. The rollercoaster’s top speed is recorded at 85 miles per hour.

Goliath ranks eighth, with an index score of 57.60 out of 100. Located in California’s Six Flags Magic Mountain, the ninth leading rollercoaster is 4,500 feet long, 235 feet high, and has a top speed of 85 miles per hour.

Placing ninth is Diamondback at Kings Island,with an index score of 54.99 out of 100. Diamondback, located in Ohio, measures 5,282 feet in length, 230 feet in height, and records a top speed of 80 miles per hour.

Tristan Kay, Head of Casino at PlayNJ.com, commented on the findings: "For thrill-seekers looking for the ultimate adrenaline rush, America's top rollercoasters are delivering unforgettable experiences. These towering structures of speed and innovation push the boundaries of excitement, with each twist, drop, and inversion designed to thrill even the most seasoned daredevils. From coast to coast, America’s rollercoasters are setting the gold standard for heart-pounding adventure.”

This information was provided by https://www.playnj.com/