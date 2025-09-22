Study reveals destinations for late summer bliss: Crowds-free European beaches for your final swim

New research analysed the most popular summer hotspots to see which destinations are best avoided during peak season, and which ones truly regain their original charm in October.

Brits may dream of relaxing summer holidays by the sea, but the reality of overcrowded beaches and packed hotels often leaves travellers more stressed than rested.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research from Icelandair shows that October could be the secret month for stress-free escapes, with bookings in Europe’s most in demand coastal hotspots dropping by up to half once peak season ends.

A survey of 2,000 UK travellers found that 63% of Brits crave restorative breaks in natural settings, with four in ten saying they can’t fully relax if they aren’t near water or “blue spaces.” Yet almost half (47%) report that social media has made their holidays more stressful than relaxing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With cheap flights, the rise of budget accommodation, and TikTok-driven travel trends turning hidden gems into overcrowded hotspots, summer often falls short of expectations

To discover the destinations for the ideal relaxing holiday, Icelandair analysed 30 European locations using TripAdvisor, Numbeo, LightPollutionMap.info, and official tourist sources across five stress factors: tourist density, hotel density, noise, light pollution, and crime rates. Cross-referencing this with booking data from Airroi.com, the study reveals that many “untranquil” summer destinations mellow out in October.

October’s best destinations for a final beach break

Mykonos, Greece

Known as the ‘Ibiza of Greece,’ Mykonos ranked 14th in Icelandair’s tranquillity index due to its high tourist density. In October, however, the island sees 56% fewer bookings than in August. With air temperatures still around 20–22°C and the Aegean Sea holding steady at 21–24°C, travellers can still enjoy warm swims and sunshine without the crowds.

October bookings: -56%

Nice, France

Ranked the second least tranquil destination in Icelandair’s study, Nice often feels overcrowded during peak months. By October, however, bookings fall by 49%, offering a calmer side to the French Riviera. With average temperatures at 21°C and sea temperatures around 21–23°C, the city’s Mediterranean charm can be enjoyed at a slower pace with a nice beach day on sunny days.

October bookings: -49%

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Known as the “Pearl of the Adriatic” and famed for its role in Game of Thrones, Dubrovnik struggles with heavy summer crowds, especially from cruise ships. Ranked 12th in the tranquillity index, the city sees bookings drop by 48% in October. Travellers can explore the Old Town with far fewer tourists, with mild weather averaging 18–22°C and sea temperatures around 19–22°C. Going to the beach in October is more than pleasant on a sunny day.

October bookings: -48%

Èze, France and Cinque Terre Italy

Nestled between Nice and Monaco, Èze, France, blends historic charm with stunning beach and mountain scenery, drawing heavy crowds in summer but seeing a 45% drop in bookings by October. With daytime temperatures of 15–22°C and sea temperatures around 20–22°C, it can still feel like beach season on sunny days.

Similarly, the Italian Cinque Terre, famous for its colourful cliffside villages, becomes far less crowded in October, with bookings down 42%. Pleasant weather, ranging from 17–23°C with sea temperatures of 19–23°C, makes it ideal for swimming, hiking, or kayaking.

Iceland: Warm baths in cold October nights

The Mediterranean isn’t the only chance for an October dip. Colder autumn days and nights in Iceland, averaging 5–8 °C, don’t affect the temperature of natural thermal springs and lagoons, which stay around 37–40 °C. The frisky air only makes the water feel even hotter and the shorter daylight hours add a unique, atmospheric touch to the experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like other wild water destinations, locations around Iceland’s most popular hot springs and geothermal pools are also much quieter compared to the summer months.

Blue Lagoon (Grindavík, Reykjanes Peninsula)

Home to the famous Blue Lagoon, Grindavík sees fewer bookings in October, with visitor numbers dropping by 33% compared to peak in August. Travellers can enjoy a more peaceful soak in the warm, milky-blue waters, surrounded by the dramatic lava fields.

October bookings: -33%

Sky Lagoon (Reykjavík, Reykjanes Peninsula)

Dipping in warm water with a view over the Atlantic Ocean on the outskirts of Reykjavík, that’s Sky Lagoon. October can offer a more tranquil experience, as booked nights in the capital drop by 38% compared to the peak in August.

October bookings: -38%

Mývatn Nature Baths (Reykjahlíð, North Iceland)

Soaking in naturally warm waters surrounded by volcanic landscapes at Mývatn Nature Baths in Reykjahlíð offers a serene experience. October can be especially peaceful, as booked nights in Reykjahlíð drop by 32% compared to the peak in August.

October bookings: -38%