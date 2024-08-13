Study reveals the cheapest airport lounges across the UK and Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With thousands of Brits continuing to jet off on their summer holidays, a new study has revealed the UK and Ireland's cheapest airport lounges that can be booked by anybody.

Almost a third of Brits (29%) think airport lounges are only for business or first-class passengers, despite this not being true.

On average, airport lounges are significantly cheaper than what people expect with the majority of Brits estimating they cost £60 as opposed to £35 in reality.

Two-thirds of Brits (66%) have never been in an airport lounge before, despite the potential savings offered.

The UK and Ireland’s top five cheapest lounges

The study, conducted by Saga Holidays, revealed that the average traveller will spend £31 in an airport on one meal, one soft drink, and two alcoholic drinks. Meanwhile, an all-inclusive airport lounge can be booked on average for £35, a mere four pounds additional for a lot more options.

No1 Airport Lounge

Glasgow International Airport’s Upper Deck Lounge takes the top spot as the cheapest airport lounge in the UK and Ireland with a single adult ticket costing from £25 for three hours of lounge access.

In close second place is Dublin Airport’s Terminal 2 Lounge which can be booked from £25.50 for a single adult pass for two hours.

Belfast International’s Causeway Executive Lounge and Exeter Airport’s Executive Lounge both can be booked from £27.50 for three hours of access time.

Inverness Airport’s Aspire Lounge can be booked from £28.50 for a single adult lounge pass allowing for three hours of access.

London’s Gatwick Airport came fifth in the study with passes for its Club Aspire Lounge in the South Terminal costing from £32 for three hours of access.

Airport; Lounge Name; Lounge Price

Glasgow International; Upper Deck; £25

Dublin; T2 Lounge; £25.50

Belfast International; Causeway Executive Lounge; £27.50

Exeter; Executive Lounge; £27.50

Inverness; Aspire Lounge; £28.50

London Gatwick; Club Aspire South Terminal; £32

Other notable mentions include Birmingham Airport’s Aspire Lounge which took sixth place in the study with passes from £32.50.

Edinburgh Airport’s Plaza Premium Lounge was seventh with £33.50, and Manchester Airport’s Aspire Lounge in Terminal One came eighth with passes from £35.

The UK and Ireland’s top five most expensive lounges

At the other end of the scale, Newcastle Airport’s Aspire Lounge is the most expensive airport lounge in the UK and Ireland with access costing from £43.50 for three hours.

London Luton Airport’s No 1 Lounge and Liverpool Airport’s Aspire Lounge came a close second with their passes costing from £42 for three hours.

This is closely followed by East Midland Airport’s Escape Lounge, Bristol Airport’s Escape Lounge, and Belfast City Airport’s Aspire Lounge all costing £41 for three hours of access.

Airport; Lounge Name; Lounge Price

Newcastle; Aspire Lounge; £43.50

London Luton; No 1Lounge; £42

Liverpool; Aspire Lounge; £42

East Midlands; Escape Lounge; £41

Bristol; Escape Lounge; £41

Belfast City; Aspire Lounge; £41

London Heathrow T3; Club Aspire Terminal 3; £40

London Stansted; Escape Lounge; £40

Leeds Bradford; The Yorkshire Lounge; £38

London Heathrow’s Club Aspire Lounge in Terminal Three and London Stansted Airport’s Escape Lounge followed with both passes costing from £40.

Rounding-off the top five is Leeds Bradford Airport’s Yorkshire Lounge costing from £38 for single adult admission for three hours of lounge time.