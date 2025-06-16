Study reveals the most photogenic UK landmarks to visit this Summer
Adobe Express has conducted an extensive study4, to find out the most photogenic landmarks across the UK.
Factoring in the number of “photo-opportunity” mentions on Tripadvisor, as well as Instagram hashtags and TikTok searches, landmark search volumes and more, Adobe has ranked the hotspots that will generate the perfect picture opportunities for families to tick off their lists this summer.
Iconic London landmarks top the list, with Big Ben, the London Eye and Buckingham Place ranking one, two and three, making the capital a firm favourite to fill the photo album.
Away from the hustle-and-bustle, stunning scenery at Eryri National Park is ranked in 7th for those wanting to take on Snowdonia, whilst historical landmarks go from across the UK include Stonehenge (5th) and York Minster (13th).
Stretching from Edinburgh Castle to the White Cliffs of Dover, the full rankings can be found below:
|Rank
|Landmark
|5 Star Reviews (%)
|"Photo Opportunity" Mentions
|Insta Hashtags
|TikTok Searches
|Landmark Search Volume
|Total Score (Max 100)
|1
|Big Ben, London
|62
|217
|3,627,657
|352,000
|22,780,000
|61.78
|2
|London Eye, London
|52.9
|843
|3,568,253
|192,000
|9,930,000
|56.57
|3
|Buckingham Palace, London
|53.9
|220
|1,630,421
|526,000
|21,050,000
|50.43
|4
|Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh
|58.2
|245
|767,547
|192,000
|6,792,000
|40.08
|5
|Stonehenge, Wiltshire
|50.4
|155
|979,288
|192,000
|14,840,000
|31.33
|6
|Giant's Causeway, County Antrim
|68.9
|128
|365,213
|70,300
|3,448,000
|28
|7
|Eryri National Park (Snowdonia), North Wales
|84.6
|1
|1,365,823
|70,300
|1,803,000
|26.96
|8
|St. Michael's Mount, Marazion
|64.3
|51
|159,331
|70,300
|1,790,000
|26.61
|9
|Roman Baths, Bath
|70.9
|160
|174,350
|70,300
|985,500
|25.30
|10
|Durham Cathedral, Durham
|77.6
|16
|88,596
|38,700
|940,500
|22.25
|11
|Houses of Parliament, London
|71.6
|103
|181,969
|21,200
|772,000
|18.01
|12
|The Kelpies, Falkirk
|70
|92
|51,671
|47,300
|1,302,500
|17.32
|13
|York Minster, York
|68.9
|57
|225,881
|70,300
|1,630,000
|17.04
|14
|White Cliffs of Dover, Dover
|71
|23
|76,262
|1,000
|1,038,000
|15.72
|15
|Lake District National Park, Cumbria
|68.9
|0
|624,703
|25,900
|771,000
|13.49
Experts at Adobe Express have also provided essential advice on how to take the perfect snaps and have also included editing tips to ensure photographers can make the ideal finishing touches.
See them here:
- Experiment with angles: You can add depth and intrigue by experimenting with different angles.For tall landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Big Ben, try shooting from a low angle to make the architecture appear even more imposing.
- Look out for natural framing: Thoughtfully framing the landmark is another way to completely transform your image. Keep an eye out for natural frames (like archways, windows, or overhanging branches) to draw attention to your subject.
- Focus on lighting: A soft, warm light flatters nearly every scene, making golden hour the perfect time to shoot. But if you’re looking to capture a more dramatic shot, just head to a landmark that lights up after dark.
For more information on how to take and edit the perfect pictures for landmarks across the UK and Europe, visit the Adobe blog here: https://www.adobe.com/uk/express/learn/blog/best-landmarks-for-photo-opportunities