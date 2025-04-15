Study reveals the states with the most dangerous public transport in America

User (UGC) Submitted

Experienced personal injury attorneys at John Foy & Associates analyzed violent incidents (including bombings, robberies, and non-physical assaults on workers), injuries, and fatalities reported on public transport systems using data from the US Department of Transportation between 2021 and 2023. The ranking was determined based on the rate of occurrences per 100,000 people.

The U.S. states with the most dangerous public transport systems

Rank State Violent incidents Fatalities Injuries Occurrences per 100,000 people 1 New York 1,641 23 1,759 17.5 2 Illinois 817 6 845 13.3 3 Minnesota 309 6 316 11 4 Massachusetts 280 1 287 8.1 5 Pennsylvania 314 6 316 4.9 6 California 852 31 849 4.4 7 Maryland 94 5 91 3.1 8 Texas 412 14 404 2.7 9 Arizona 95 2 95 2.6 10 Washington 97 5 95 2.6

According to the findings, New York tops the list as the state with the most dangerous public transport system in the U.S. During the analyzed period, New York reported a total of 3,423 incidents—23 fatalities, 1,759 injuries, and 1,641 violent incidents, a rate of 17.5 total incidents per 100,000 people.

The high number of violent events in the state’s public transport can be attributed to the state’s overall dense population and heavy reliance on public transit, but especially to New York City’s extensive public transportation network, including the New York City Subway, one of the largest in the world.

Illinois, placing second, reported 1,668 incidents over the three-year period—six fatalities, 845 injuries, and 817 violent events, a rate of 13.3 incidents per 100,000 people.

The high number of incidents in Illinois is likely connected to urban challenges and crime rates within the state’s largest cities, especially in Chicago, which has a vast public transportation system.

Minnesota comes in third place with 309 violent incidents, six fatalities, and 316 injuries, totaling 631 occurrences—11 per 100,000 people. The Minneapolis–Saint Paul metropolitan area, which heavily uses public transport, may be the biggest contributor to the state’s statistics.

Massachusetts lands fourth place, reporting 568 total events—280 violent incidents, 287 injuries, and only one death over the three-year period, a proportion of 8.1 incidents per 100,000 people.

In fifth place, Pennsylvania reported 314 violent incidents, six fatalities, and 316 injuries—a total of 636 incidents, which translates to a rate of 4.9 occurrences per 100,000 people. Philadelphia's Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is one of the largest transit systems in the country, which unfortunately means a higher probability of incidents happening.

California sits in sixth place, with a total of 1,732 incidents (4.4 per 100,000 people), the second-highest volume after New York. The state registered the highest number of deaths in America’s public transportation system—31 fatalities—and the second-highest number of injuries and violent incidents, 849 and 852, respectively.

With vast public transportation networks across cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, California's public transport faces challenges in managing safety across wide geographic areas.

Maryland is seventh, with 94 violent incidents, five fatalities, and 91 injuries. The total of 190 violent occurrences in the state translates to a rate of 3.1 per 100,000 people.

Texas comes in eighth, reporting a total of 830 incidents—412 violent occurrences, 14 fatalities, and 404 injuries. This means a rate of 2.7 violent events per 100,000 people.

Considering that cities like Houston and Dallas have extensive transit systems, and that Texas has the second largest population in America, the number of incidents per capita is significantly lower than in other states, such as New York and Illinois.

In ninth place, Arizona reported 95 violent incidents, two fatalities, and 95 injuries, a rate of 2.6 occurrences per 100,000 people, while Washington, in tenth place, reported 97 violent incidents, five fatalities, and 95 injuries, 2.5 per 100,000 people.

John Foy, attorney and founding partner of John Foy & Associates, commented on the findings: “States with larger urban centers and bigger populations are more reliant on public transport, so it makes sense for them to rank among the ones with the most dangerous public transportation systems.

“However, it’s curious to see that Florida, the third most populous state, is out of the top ten ranking (the state placed 13th), while Texas, with the second-largest population, came in eighth, behind less populated states such as Minnesota and Massachusetts.

“New York, home to one of the largest subway systems in the world, came in first with the highest overall volume of occurrences, and of violent incidents and injuries. Interestingly, it wasn’t the one with the highest number of deaths in public transport—California ranked first in terms of fatalities.

“The study focused on the states with the most dangerous public transportation systems, so this means that there are safer states—even Arizona and Washington, which made the ranking, registered fewer than three overall violent occurrences per 100,000 people.

“While you should always stay alert to your surroundings, especially when in an environment with a lot of people, there are places you should be extra mindful of depending on the state you live in or are visiting.

In New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, you should stay especially cautious when using the subway, as it’s their most popular public transport. Avoid empty train cars and don’t engage with aggressive or erratic individuals—if you feel unsafe, switch cars at the next stop.

“In California, Illinois, Washington, and Minnesota, where light rail and commuter trains are a key part of public transit, you should stay alert on platforms and when boarding or exiting trains, especially during rush and off-peak hours.

In Texas and Arizona, where buses are more commonly used than rail systems, be mindful when waiting at isolated or lesser-used stops. Stick to well-trafficked routes when possible, choosing stops that are well-lit and have cameras or high foot traffic. If a situation feels unsafe, skip that bus and wait for another in a safer location.

“In any case, you should avoid displaying phones or expensive items. If you notice someone is acting aggressively or erratically, or if you just feel that something isn’t quite right, change your location and notify authorities.”

Research provided by John Foy & Associates

Sources

Methodology

This study used data from the US Department of Transportation to determine the states with the safest public transport systems. The analysis focused on violent incidents, fatalities, and injuries per state between 2021 and 2023.

States were ranked based on the total number of violent incidents, injuries, and fatalities per 100,000 population.

