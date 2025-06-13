Study reveals top European cities to find love this Pride season

Tinder searches dropped 27% in the UK last year suggesting Britons looking for real-life connections

Pride Month isn’t just a celebration of identity and equality — for many, it’s also the perfect time to find or express love. A new study by Icelandair reveals the best European cities for a holiday romance.

The first Pride Parade, held in New York in 1970, was a powerful protest for equality and visibility. In the 21st century, Pride events have evolved into joyful celebrations — and for many, a chance to get married, pop the question, or spark a summer romance.

According to new research from Icelandair, the top European cities for a holiday romance during Pride are Madrid, Prague, and Lisbon. Rankings were based on factors including LGBTQ+ friendliness, vibrant nightlife, the number of singles, and the quality of sunset views.

Madrid tops the list as the best European city for holiday romance

1. Madrid: Celebrate 20 years of Pride with 1 million people

Madrid has been named the best destination in Europe for finding love while on holiday, earning a score of 86.34 out of 100 in Icelandair’s study. The city ranks highly thanks to its thriving nightlife, large single population, LGBTQ+ inclusivity, and stunning sunset views.

The Spanish capital also hosts one of the largest Pride events in the world, attracting over 1 million participants. This year’s MADO (Madrid Pride), held under the slogan “20 years advancing in rights: not one step back,” runs from June 28 to July 6. The central parade will take place on July 5, alongside a full program of concerts, drag shows, theatre, comedy, and family-friendly activities across the city.

2.Prague: Experience Pride in Europe’s top party destination

Coming in just behind Madrid is the Czech capital, Prague, with a strong score of 84.75 out of 100. It topped the charts for nightlife with a perfect rating of 100, and also earned a high Tripadvisor romance score of 94.57.

The perfect nightlife gets even better during the week long Prague Pride festival (July 28 - August 3). The Czech Republic’s largest LGBTQ+ event began in 2011 with just 8,000 attendees — but last year saw over 60,000 people join the celebrations. The main parade is scheduled for August 2, with the festival hub located on Střelecký Island, a 2.5-hectare oasis on the Vltava River that transforms into a vibrant space filled with stages, bars, booths, and community events.

3.Lisbon: Home of Euro Pride 2025

According to Icelandair research, Lisbon ranks third among the best European destinations for a holiday romance, with a final score of 84.64 out of 100. The Portuguese capital also claimed the second spot for nightlife, just behind Prague.

Lisbon was chosen by the European Pride Organisers Association (EPOA) to host EuroPride 2025, thanks to the city’s and country’s strong track record of inclusivity and openness. Its annual Arraial Lisboa Pride usually draws around 70,000 participants — but this year’s attendance is expected to be even higher due to the EuroPride.

The nine-day celebration runs from June 14 to 22, with the central parade taking place on Saturday, June 21. Events are spread across the city, with the EuroPride Village set in Parque Mayer serving as the main hub for concerts, performances, and community gatherings.

4.Barcelona: Three weeks of Pride

Spain is the best European destination for love, being the only country with two cities in the top five for finding love. It landed in fourth place overall, with a score of 82.95 out of 100, ranking moderately highly across all factors — happiness, nightlife, LGBTQ+ friendliness, Tripadvisor romance, and sunset.

Its Pride isn’t as big as the one in Madrid; it typically gathers 200,000–250,000+ participants, but it lasts longer — almost three weeks (June 28 – July 19), with the main parade being held on July 19. From the opening week to the culmination, Barcelona is home to a plethora of Pride events, from Pride Village openings and drag shows to performances, concerts, and parties.

5. Zurich: Visit Pride in the European city with most single people

Zurich may not be the Swiss capital, but it is the Swiss capital of love, landing in fifth place as one of the best European destinations for love, with a score of 82.54 out of 100.

The German-speaking city has the highest number of single people per capita, ranks very highly for LGBTQ+ friendliness, and also boasts a strong happiness score.

Its Pride may be modest compared to others, typically gathering around 40,000–55,000 participants, and it lasts just two days. This year, Zurich Pride will be held from June 20–21, with the parade taking place on Saturday.

Reykavik is the friendliest European place for LGBTIQ+ people

One of the key factors in Icelandair’s study for determining the best European destination for a holiday romance was LGBTQ+ friendliness, derived from a survey of nearly 60,000 LGBTQ+ people across the continent.

Top five cities for LGBTQ+ friendliness:

Reykjavik (100.00) Zurich (97.19) Copenhagen (96.61) Oslo (95.23) Hamburg (94.83)

It’s no surprise that Reykjavik tops the list, as Iceland is one of the most LGBTQ+-friendly countries in the world. Homosexuality was decriminalized there as early as 1940.

Reykjavik Pride is Iceland’s biggest LGBTQ+ festival, drawing around 100,000 attendees—even though it's affectionately known as “the world’s biggest small Pride.” This year, the week-long celebration takes place from August 5 to 10, with the parade on Saturday, August 9. The program features concerts, family-friendly events, drag shows, queer cruises, debates, exhibitions, dance parties—and, of course, Iceland’s stunning natural backdrops.

Edvardas Paskevicius, a spokesperson for Icelandair, said:

“With the rise of online dating, modern travellers are looking for more than just sightseeing - they want real connections. A holiday romance is just the ticket for many, and Madrid’s top ranking proves it’s the ultimate destination for love-seekers. From its vibrant nightlife to its stunning sunsets, the city creates the perfect setting for sparks to fly while Reykjavik stands out as Europe’s most LGBTQ+ friendly city for a romantic getaway.”