Study shows states with the highest rates of medical mistakes

Most people trust their doctors without a second thought, but in some states, that trust has ended in a lawsuit more times than you'd expect.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new study looked at 20 years of medical malpractice payouts and found that some states have far more cases of medical negligence than others.

The research conducted by injury lawyers at Osborne & Francis, used data from the National Practitioner Data Bank (2004–2024) to rank states based on how frequently doctors were involved in malpractice payouts. The research team adjusted its findings by calculating the number of payouts per 1,000 physicians in each state, providing a fair comparison across regions with varying healthcare system sizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New York has the highest rate of medical malpractice payouts in the country. Over 20 years, there were 14,415 payouts. With around 78,000 doctors in the state, that works out to 183 payouts for every 1,000 physicians. The high rate suggests malpractice cases are common in New York, not just because of its size, but also because doctors there are more likely to be involved in claims.

New Jersey comes in second, with a similar rate of 183 payouts per 1,000 doctors. The state logged just over 5,190 payouts and has about 28,000 physicians. Even though it has far fewer doctors than New York, the rate is almost the same. That points to a strong trend of malpractice claims in the region.

Pennsylvania ranks third with 7,197 payouts. It has about 44,000 doctors, giving it a rate of 164 payouts per 1,000. Like New York and New Jersey, Pennsylvania is part of a region where legal claims against doctors happen more often than in most other states.

New Mexico is fourth on the list, even though it has one of the smallest medical workforces. With just over 5,400 doctors and 788 payouts, its rate is 145 per 1,000 physicians. That puts it ahead of many larger states. The numbers show that malpractice claims are a regular issue there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illinois is fifth with 5,102 payouts and about 38,000 physicians. That’s a rate of 133 payouts per 1,000. Illinois has a few counties where malpractice awards tend to be high, which likely pushes its numbers up.

Connecticut had 1,681 payouts and just under 14,000 doctors. Its rate is 122 per 1,000, placing it sixth. The pattern here looks similar to other states in the Northeast, where claims seem more frequent overall.

Rhode Island is seventh. It had 497 payouts and a small number of doctors, just over 4,100. That gives it a rate of 121 payouts per 1,000 physicians. Even though it’s the smallest state, the numbers show that medical malpractice is still a major issue.

West Virginia follows with 588 payouts and about 5,100 doctors. Its rate of 115 per 1,000 puts it in eighth place. Like New Mexico and Rhode Island, the smaller size of the state doesn’t mean fewer malpractice problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Hampshire ranks ninth. With 478 payouts and 4,522 doctors, its rate is 106 per 1,000. That’s still higher than most states, and it fits the pattern of higher claims in the Northeast.

Oklahoma closes out the top 10. The state had 887 payouts and 8,456 doctors, giving it a rate of 105 per 1,000. It’s the only state in this group outside the Northeast or Midwest, which makes it stand out a bit from the rest.

Full list of the worst states for medical malpractice:

Rank State Number of Physicians Medical Malpractice Payouts Medical Malpractice Payouts per 1,000 Physicians 1 New York 78,362 14,415.27 183.96 2 New Jersey 28,299 5,191.45 183.45 3 Pennsylvania 43,739 7,196.88 164.54 4 New Mexico 5,432 787.64 145.00 5 Illinois 38,253 5,102.13 133.38 6 Connecticut 13,728 1,681.24 122.47 7 Rhode Island 4,103 496.56 121.02 8 West Virginia 5,090 588.13 115.55 9 New Hampshire 4,522 477.81 105.66 10 Oklahoma 8,456 887.23 104.92 11 Massachusetts 33,530 3,363.52 100.31 12 Georgia 26,315 2,631.72 100.01 13 Louisiana 13,036 1,303.48 99.99 14 Florida 62,202 6,042.87 97.15 15 Alaska 2,152 204.31 94.94 16 Montana 2,947 279.57 94.87 17 Wyoming 1,265 119.29 94.30 18 Kansas 7,073 620.66 87.75 19 Kentucky 10,945 942.41 86.10 20 Delaware 3,049 255.59 83.83 21 Iowa 7,280 601.16 82.58 22 Arizona 18,942 1,543.36 81.48 23 Maryland 24,517 1,993.33 81.30 24 Nevada 6,921 562.42 81.26 25 Indiana 16,406 1,309.12 79.80 26 Maine 4,581 363.02 79.24 27 South Dakota 2,288 177.13 77.42 28 Mississippi 5,990 456.35 76.19 29 Hawaii 4,592 349.7 76.15 30 Missouri 19,228 1,407.40 73.20 31 Oregon 13,420 979.85 73.01 32 Idaho 3,723 266.86 71.68 33 South Carolina 12,918 902.53 69.87 34 Arkansas 6,842 443.11 64.76 35 Washington 22,772 1,467.18 64.43 36 Nebraska 4,994 320.08 64.09 37 Utah 7,812 497.33 63.66 38 Alabama 11,387 653.27 57.37 39 Virginia 23,917 1,362.66 56.97 40 Ohio 36,757 1,981.59 53.91 41 Tennessee 18,414 982.07 53.33 42 Colorado 17,896 927.68 51.84 43 Michigan 30,888 1,549.52 50.17 44 California 118,491 5,343.17 45.09 45 Vermont 2,523 112.74 44.68 46 North Dakota 1,921 80.01 41.65 47 Minnesota 18,476 741.29 40.12 48 North Carolina 29,042 1,121.01 38.60 49 Wisconsin 16,759 623.33 37.19 50 Texas 70,589 2,523.86 35.75