Stunning stretch of the South West Coast Path named Britain’s Favourite Path 2025

The stretch between Bude and Westward Ho! brings to life the magic of the South West Coast Path and has won the title of Britain’s Favourite Path 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The path along the Hartland Peninsula has been crowned as Britain’s Favourite Path 2025 by the walking charity, the Ramblers, after a month-long public vote. Almost 1,000 paths were nominated this year, from tiny local lanes to sections of much-loved long-distance trails.

Jonathan Jones, who nominated the winning path, said “I first visited the path 15 years ago, and it left a lasting impression. It was during a time of my life when things were changing a lot. Walking this path gave me a clarity of mind. Even though my legs were heavy, the path made me feel a lot lighter, cleaner and clearer – the emotional baggage just lifted away. I take every chance I get to walk along coastal paths and just enjoy the sounds of the sea.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning stretch is part of the 630-mile long South West Coast Path, which became England’s longest National Trail in 1973 and now forms part of the King Charles III England Coast Path. The Ramblers was instrumental in campaigning for the creation of the continuous walking route around the coast of England, which is set to become the longest managed coastal path in the world once complete at 2,700 miles.

A stretch of the winning coast path between Bude and Westward Ho!, located on the Hartland Peninsula.

Rachel Mulrenan, Campaigns Manager, at the Ramblers said: "So many entrants in this year's competition highlighted the physical and mental health benefits of getting outside and walking in nature. We know that having accessible, high-quality paths is vital for ensuring that everyone is able to get walking - which is why we are calling on the UK Government to introduce an Access to Nature Bill for England, to protect and expand this precious resource, and ensure it can be enjoyed for generations to come."

The competition was organised by the Ramblers with the support of their long-standing partners Cotswold Outdoor. The winner, Jonathan Jones, will receive £200 worth of Cotswold Outdoor vouchers, while their seven fellow finalists will each receive a £50 voucher.

A section of the West Highland Way near Loch Lomond in Scotland was nominated by Robert Marshall and came a close second. The picture entered into the competition by Robert was taken during his 96th walk of the West Highland Way. His friends and family are currently planning his 100th walk of the iconic trail this September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its second year, Britain’s Favourite Path was launched by the Ramblers to celebrate the importance, beauty and diversity of the nation’s paths. This year’s response, the charity says, is a clear demonstration of how much paths mean to people across England, Scotland and Wales - and how key the path network is for ensuring everyone can access the outdoors.