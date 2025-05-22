Suitcase secrets: Opodo reveals our top packing habits and hacks

A suitcase featuring travel must-haves, including a portable vacuum steamer, clothes, and electronics.

With summer adventures on the horizon, suitcases are being dragged from under beds and checklists are (hopefully) being ticked off. But how well do we really pack? Leading online travel agent Opodo has just released the results of a global survey of 9,000 travellers – including 2,000 Brits – that dives deep into the quirks, strategies, and slip-ups of how the world prepares for travel. And, it turns out, our suitcases say a lot more about us than we might think.

The ‘Anxious’ vs. The ‘Minimalist’

One in three people around the world admit to being "anxious packers", stuffing their bags with outfits for every possible scenario – from beach brunches to hypothetical black-tie dinners. Only 20% leave space in their suitcase for souvenirs.

Women are leading the anxious-packing charge, with 40% confessing to this over-prepared style, compared to just 26% of men. Meanwhile, a brave and breezy 22% consider themselves "minimalists", leaving room to shop or simply happy to go without.

Scots are the most forgetful packers (18%), while the Welsh are the least likely to leave any room for shopping abroad – only 5% travel with an expandable suitcase strategy.

National Stereotypes at the Airport?

The Portuguese rank as the world’s most anxious packers (44%), apparently fearing they’ll land in Lisbon without a pair of socks. Germans, on the other hand, are the least anxious, with only 25% packing for every contingency.

And while you might expect the famously organised to start early, 16% of Portuguese travellers admit to packing just hours before a flight, making them the most last-minute packers in the study.

Globally, though, 58% pack a few days ahead, while one in four prepare weeks in advance.

The Packing Personality Test

Asked to define their style, respondents had several options:

Anxious (pack for all occasions)

(pack for all occasions) Minimalist (leave space to shop)

(leave space to shop) Excessive (willing to pay for extra baggage)

(willing to pay for extra baggage) Forgetful (always leave something behind)

Organisation does seem to be the secret to success – 44% of travellers make a complete packing list, while 22% even use packing cubes and other tools of the perfectionist trade.

Women, once again, take the lead: 57% of UK women plan with a list, compared to 38% of men. Men also tend to take a more… chaotic approach: 9% admit to cramming clothes in, balled up and wrinkled, versus just 4% of women.

Top Travel Hacks Around the World

The most popular hack? Rolling clothes or folding them tightly, a method used by 56% of travellers. Others take it a step further:

21% wear multiple layers on the plane to save space.

on the plane to save space. Northern Irish travellers top the UK chart for using clever hacks – from duty-free bag stuffing to vacuum packing.

And yes, some actually research luggage brands to find the most storage per square inch. Respect.

What's in Their Bag? (No, Seriously.)

It seems curiosity doesn’t end at check-in. Nearly one-third of travellers admit to sneaking glances at other people’s luggage during airport security.

The top discoveries?

31% spotted food , from the familiar to the funky

, from the familiar to the funky 24% saw intimate items , including underwear or even sex toys

, including underwear or even sex toys 20% were baffled by random items

14% noticed something outright prohibited

American travellers are especially eagle-eyed – 40% say they’ve spotted edible stowaways, and nearly a third have noticed some very private packing choices.

Back in the UK, younger travellers (aged 25–34) are the most observant – 40% noticed food, 34% clocked odd items, and 30% saw intimate belongings that probably weren’t meant to be public.

So, are you a roller or a folder? A list-maker or a last-minute packer? Whether you're planning your packing weeks in advance or winging it the night before, Opodo’s findings show there’s no one-size-fits-all approach – just a lot of zippered insight into how we move through the world.

For expert tips to up your packing game: www.opodo.co.uk/blog/smart-packing-hacks-to-stress-free-travelling/