​Suite dreams: 67 ports, five months at sea — and a £166k price tag

Seabourn Quest set to explore Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific, visiting 67 destinations in 19 countries with five overnight stays and two maiden calls

For those whose definition of remote working includes Polynesian sunsets, Peruvian ceviche and Kimberley Coast cruising — but little actual work — a new 145-day ultra-luxury voyage from Miami may be the most extravagant out-of-office reply imaginable.

Launching 5 January 2027, Seabourn’s Australia & South Pacific Panorama cruise is being billed as one of the most extensive ever offered by a luxury line.

Over five months, the Seabourn Quest will clock nearly 34,000 nautical miles and visit 67 ports across 19 countries — with fares ranging from £65,699 (approx. €76,500 / US$82,000) to over £166,499 (approx. €195,000 / US$209,000) depending on suite class.

The itinerary favours extended stays and longer crossings, with a mix of remote islands, coastal cities, volcanic landscapes and UNESCO-listed sites spread across five continents.

The voyage includes five overnight port calls — in Lima (Callao), Papeete, Hobart, Sydney and Darwin — as well as scenic cruising in both New Zealand’s Fiordland National Park and Australia’s Kimberley Coast.

Guests will pass through the Panama Canal twice, cross the Equator, and stop in destinations as wide-ranging as Barbados, Easter Island, Norfolk Island and the Chilean coast.

Two maiden calls — Whangārei on New Zealand’s North Island and Wallaroo in South Australia — have been added to the route, offering access to lesser-visited regional ports with cultural and natural interest.

Accommodation spans four suite categories, each offering its own version of seagoing seclusion.

The entry-level Ocean View Suites, priced from £65,699 / €76,500 / US$82,000, come with a queen-size bed (or twins), a walk-in wardrobe, and a spacious bathroom with a separate tub and shower. A large picture window frames each port arrival like a changing gallery — and while there’s no balcony, it’s a far cry from steerage.

Veranda Suites, from £74,699 / €87,000 / US$93,000, add a private outdoor space via full-length glass doors — an upgrade likely to appeal on the warmer legs through French Polynesia and northern Australia.

For those with more room in the budget and a preference for in-suite dining and writing letters on monogrammed stationery, Penthouse Suites start at £141,299 / €165,000 / US$177,000. These include a separate sitting area, two flat-screen TVs, a fully stocked bar and additional service privileges.

At the top of the scale, Owner’s Suites and above, from £166,499 / €195,000 / US$209,000, offer sprawling floor plans, oversized verandas, and a residential feel — more apartment-at-sea than cabin. Positioned high on the ship, these are aimed squarely at those cruising for months, not days.

Included in the fare for full World Cruise guests are round-trip business or first-class flights (depending on departure market), private car transfers, a one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, unlimited laundry and dry cleaning, upgraded Starlink Wi-Fi for two devices, onboard medical cover valued at US$1,000 / £800 / €920, and up to US$10,000 / £8,000 / €9,200 in shipboard credit depending on suite level.

Optional overland “Seabourn Journeys” — multi-day excursions integrated into the voyage — are offered in four locations: Machu Picchu, Easter Island, the Galápagos Islands and Uluru. Each trip includes flights, transfers, accommodation and expert guides.

Onboard, the cruise will feature returning Seabourn programmes such as “Shopping with the Chef” in select markets including Auckland, Sydney and Papeete, as well as invitation-only dining events and a reimagined Bon Voyage gala before departure.

“This voyage invites guests to explore and create lasting connections with both the extraordinary places we visit, and the people and cultures that bring them to life,” Mark Tamis, Seabourn’s president, said.

“Along the way, guests will enjoy Seabourn’s signature style of luxury travel at sea, elevated by the intuitive, personalised service delivered by our incredible onboard team.”

A shorter 126-day segment is also available, ending in Long Beach, California on 11 May. Guests booking before 14 May 2025 will qualify for up to 10 per cent savings under the line’s Early Booking Advantage programme. A reduced 50% deposit applies at the time of booking.