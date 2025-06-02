Summer in the Algarve: Where to stay, what to do and where to eat

Vale do Lobo

As the World Travel Awards’ ‘World’s Leading Beach Destination’ and Post Office Travel Money’s most affordable European holiday destination, the Algarve is clearly a region with plenty to offer. It contributed significantly to Portugal’s tourism sector success in 2024, which saw the year end on a high, with over 1.9 million guests in December alone, accounting for 4.2 million overnight stays.

International visitors made up the bulk of those overnight stays (70.3%). Across the whole of 2024, according to Portugal’s national statistics institute (INE), international visitors accounted for 56.4 million overnight stays in Portugal. 18.1% of those stays were by visiting Britons, who accounted for Portugal’s primary source of overnight stays by non-residents during the year.

The sun-kissed Algarve in the south of the country is the go-to destination for many of those visiting Brits, drawn to the area’s family-friendly vibes and abundance of things to do. Staying on a resort is a priority for those wanting to get the most out of their time, with the Algarve’s prestigious Vale do Lobo attracting families looking to enjoy an active outdoor lifestyle by the beach.

With a wide range of property types, including bespoke tennis and golf packages, the resort can accommodate the needs of all those wanting to experience summer in the Algarve in style. Its wealth of facilities includes the luxurious Royal Spa, 2 km of pristine beachfront, swimming pools, tennis and padel courts, and dozens of shops, restaurants, cafes, bars and more. Perfect for creating family memories to cherish. The resort is also home to two 18-hole championship golf courses, ensuring holidaymakers can enjoy plenty of time on the fairways. Younger golfers have plenty to inspire them too, with Vale do Lobo’s popular Junior Golf Academy running weekly between 21st July and 29th August this summer. Likewise, aspiring young tennis players can access on-site expertise, with junior group coaching sessions available.

An example of the luxurious accommodation is a three-bedroom townhouse with private pool and spacious balcony, located in the desirable “Vale das Flores” area of Vale do Lobo. Offers include an early booking discount, room-only and half board rates and a weekend tennis package that comes with a six-hour group coaching session (for two to eight people), continental breakfast and three days of free access to all of Vale do Lobo’s Tennis Academy facilities. Prices start from £601 per night for the property, which sleeps six, on a room only basis and with early booking rate (taxes included, not included 2.00 EUR per person per night of Local Tax from 16 y.o.. Not applicable from the 6th night).

Beyond the resort lifestyle and the beaches and golf courses, there is plenty to do in the Algarve, from climbing mountains to seeing local olives turned into the region’s signature oils by local cooperatives. Art lovers have plenty to enjoy in the Algarve this summer. Vale do Lobo d’artes is an inspirational exhibition area and art studio, featuring pieces from some of Europe’s most sought-after artists.

Those looking to relax and unwind can also find what they need, in the calm, cocooning space and therapeutic treatments of the Royal Spa. From salt peeling with Indian verbena to marine essence algae treatments, visitors can melt away the tensions of everyday life and feel refreshed and rejuvenated.

For watery enjoyment of another sort, the Algarve is home to a number of hugely popular waterparks, with Slide and Splash and Aquashow being two of the most well-known. Zoo Marine is also ideal for days out with the family, blending thrilling rides with an exploration of the mysteries of the oceans. The Algarve coastline also offers a wide range of opportunities for enjoying time on water, from surfing, snorkelling, paddleboarding and kayaking to boat trips to famous landmarks such as the Benagil caves.

The Algarve has much to offer on the culinary front, as well. In addition to regular food festivals and markets, its restaurants deliver a vast range of cuisines. Three new restaurant openings at Vale do Lobo this year emphasise this diversity. From modern European ‘healthylicious’ flavours at Smash, to Mediterranean delights at Barulme and Hawaiian-inspired street food at El Ta’koy, visitors can take their palates on a culinary adventure around the globe.

“There is so much to enjoy in the Algarve, meaning every holiday here is unique. Visitors can pack their days with adventure or simply head to the beach or spa to soak away their stresses. The food, the scenery and the sunshine are deeply life-affirming, creating the perfect backdrop for memories that will last a lifetime.”

Eduardo Johnston da Silva, Managing Director of Vale do Lobo

For more information, call (+ 351) 289 353 101 or visit valedolobo.com.