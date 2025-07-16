Summer Lovin': The sunniest lakeside destinations in America revealed

The best lakeside spots are revealed in a new report by Lake.com

Big Bear Lake in California is the sunniest lakeside destination in America, averaging direct sunlight of 335.02 watts per square meter. Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and Santa Rosa, New Mexico, are also among America’s sunniest lakeside spots. California is America’s hotspot for a sunny lakeside getaway, with three of the top 10 destinations found in the Golden State.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Americans look to finalize summer vacation plans, staycations are becoming increasingly popular as people look to get away without it costing the earth. In looking closer to home, Big Bear Lake in California has been named the top destination for a sunny lakeside getaway nationwide.

Vacation rental platform Lake.com analyzed over 100 popular lakeside destinations across America, with only one location per lake chosen based on proximity and hotel availability. The average amount of direct sunlight that reaches a surface, or Direct Normal Irradiance (DNI), was found for each location using 2023 data from the National Solar Radiation Database. Destinations were then ranked based on the highest DNI to reveal America’s sunniest lakeside destinations. Locations in Alaska were not included in the study due to a lack of data on the National Solar Radiation Database.

Table: The sunniest lakeside destinations in America

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rank City State Lake 2023 Average DNI (Watts per square meter) 1 Big Bear Lake California Big Bear Lake 335.02 2 Lake Havasu City Arizona Havasu Lake 314.13 3 Santa Rosa New Mexico Santa Rosa Lake 296.73 4 Clearlake California Clear Lake 287.86 5 Carson City Nevada Lake Tahoe 278.27 6 Hanford-Corcoran California Tulare Lake 271.16 7 Klamath Falls Oregon Klamath Lake 253.46 8 Marble Falls Texas Lake Marble Falls 242.54 9 Lakeland Florida Lake Parker 240.48

California’s Big Bear Lake tops the study as the nation’s sunniest lakeside getaway. Big Bear Lake has the highest average DNI at 335.02 watts per square meter (enough to power a small or standard refrigerator), meaning more direct sunlight is registered on average. The city averages 33% more direct sunlight than the state’s most populated city, Los Angeles (251.90 watts per square meter). Home to a lot of fishing spots, hiking trails, and the Bear Mountain ski resort, the small California town caters to visitors in every climate.

Lake Havasu City in Arizona falls short of the top spot as the second sunniest lakeside destination in America. Located on Lake Havasu in western Arizona, the city averages a DNI of 314.13 watts per square meter, more than twice the direct sunlight of 18 different locations included in the study.

Santa Rosa, New Mexico, is the third sunniest lakeside destination, averaging a DNI of 296.73 watts per square meter. Just north of the town, Santa Rosa Lake is a popular spot for fishing, boating, hiking, and camping. Direct sunlight is over 22% more common in Santa Rosa than in any location studied in the neighboring state of Texas.

While Big Bear Lake gets more average direct sunlight than any other lakeside spot in California, both Clearlake and the metropolitan area of Hanford-Corcoran also rank high. In Clearlake, the average annual DNI is 287.86, whereas Hanford-Corcoran is slightly lower at 271.16. As well as enjoying the beauty of Clear Lake, the state’s largest freshwater lake, visitors can enjoy the National Historical Landmark, Borax Lake. For those staying in Hanford-Corcoran, Tulare Lake is a short drive away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carson City, Nevada, continues the western dominance, ranking fifth. On average, the volume of direct sunlight is 278.27 watts per square meter, making it one of the sunniest lakeside spots in the country. Located near the eastern shores of Lake Tahoe, the state capital is renowned for its historical attractions, outdoor trails, and proximity to the popular lake.

Oregon’s Klamath Falls sits in seventh position and is the final western location to feature in the top 10. The city enjoys a high rate of direct sunlight all year round, at 253.46 watts per square meter, more than spots studied in five other western states – Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Washington.

Marble Falls, Texas, and Lakeland, Florida, are the only two southern cities to rank among the 10 sunniest lakeside destinations in America. Those in Marble Falls can enjoy an average direct sunlight of 242.54 watts per square meter on Lake Marble Falls, while Floridians and vacationers can spend time on Lakeland’s nearby Lake Parker with 240.48 watts per square meter.

The city of Ogallala in Nebraska rounds out the 10 sunniest lakeside spots in America. With Ogallala Lake and McConaughy Lake nearby, Ogallala ranks high due to an average DNI of 240.34 watts per square meter. The city is also the only spot in the midwest to feature in the top 10, with Pierre, South Dakota, the next sunniest spot in the region due to an average direct sunlight of 220.57 watts per square meter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All 10 of the least sunny lakeside destinations in the study are located in the northeast, seven of which are found in New York. The state’s Lake Placid and Saranac Lake rank rock bottom of the study, averaging direct sunlight of 131.42 and 131.81 watts per square meter, respectively.

David Ciccarelli, CEO of Lake.com, commented on the study, “As summer approaches and temperatures increase, America’s lakes are expected to welcome an influx of vacationers and tourists.

“While the beautiful surroundings and activities play a key role in everyone’s vacation destination, sunshine and weather may dictate where you spend your summer. In fact, seven of the 10 sunniest lakeside spots are on the West Coast, indicating this may be where to look if you’re interested in a peaceful, sunny retreat.

“As well as allowing for fun, outdoor activities like swimming, paddleboarding, and water sports, sunshine can also accentuate the natural beauty of your surroundings on vacation and enhance your overall mood and health by boosting vitamin D production.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full table: American lakeside destinations ranked by average volume of direct sunlight

Rank City State Lake 2023 Average DNI (Watts per square meter) 1 Big Bear Lake California Big Bear Lake 335.02 2 Lake Havasu City Arizona Havasu Lake 314.13 3 Santa Rosa New Mexico Santa Rosa Lake 296.73 4 Clearlake California Clear Lake 287.86 5 Carson City Nevada Lake Tahoe 278.27 6 Hanford-Corcoran California Tulare Lake 271.16 7 Klamath Falls Oregon Klamath Lake 253.46 8 Marble Falls Texas Lake Marble Falls 242.54 9 Lakeland Florida Lake Parker 240.48 10 Ogallala Nebraska Lake Ogallala 240.34 11 Clermont Florida Lake Minneola 238.08 12 Saratoga Springs Utah Utah Lake 231.79 13 Sherman-Denison Texas Lake Texoma 230.72 14 Eustis Florida Lake Eustis 230.41 15 Corsicana Texas Richland-Chambers Reservoir 229.31 16 Mount Dora Florida Lake Dora 228.62 17 Athens Texas Cedar Creek Lake 226.58 18 Eureka Springs Arkansas Lake Leatherwood 225.26 19 Miami Oklahoma Grand Lake o' the Cherokees 223 20 Seneca South Carolina Lake Hartwell 222.69 21 Ogden-Clearfield Utah Great Salt Lake 222.43 22 Ocala Florida Lake Tuscawilla 221.56 23 Russellville Arkansas Lake Dardanelle 221.23 24 Pierre South Dakota Lake Oahe 220.57 25 Muskogee Oklahoma Eufaula Lake 220.13 26 Mountain Home Arkansas Bull Shoals Lake 219.61 27 Hot Springs Arkansas Lake Ouachita 219.22 28 Jefferson Georgia Jefferson City Lake 218.02 29 Wenatchee Washington Lake Chelan 217.96 30 Sumter South Carolina Lake Marion 217.51 31 Gainesville Georgia Lake Lanier 217.09 32 Palatka Florida Lake George 217.03 33 Branson Missouri Table Rock Lake 216.79 34 Blairsville Georgia Lake Nottely 216.47 35 Broken Bow Oklahoma Broken Bow Lake 215.22 36 Lake Lure North Carolina Lake Lure 214.92 37 Alexander City Alabama Lake Martin 214.91 38 Osage Beach Missouri Lake of the Ozarks 214.52 39 Eufaula Alabama Walter F. George Lake 213.77 40 Charleston-North Charleston South Carolina Lake Moultrie 213.47 41 Pocatello Idaho American Falls Reservoir 213.4 42 Fort Polk South Louisiana Toledo Bend Reservoir 213.05 43 Grenada Mississippi Grenada Lake 212.79 44 Greensboro Georgia Lake Oconee 212.41 45 Lake Charles Louisiana Calcasieu Lake 212.06 46 Grand Lake Colorado Grand Lake 211.25 47 Henderson North Carolina Kerr Lake 209.8 48 Corinth Mississippi Pickwick Lake 209.75 49 Albertville Alabama Lake Guntersville 209.53 50 Columbia South Carolina Lake Murray 208.52 51 Clarksville Virginia Buggs Island Lake 208.15 52 Augusta-Richmond County Georgia Lake Strom Thurmond 207.65 53 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia North Carolina Lake Norman 207.39 54 White Lake North Carolina White Lake 207.06 55 Oxford Mississippi Sardis Lake 206.96 56 Florence-Muscle Shoals Alabama Wheeler Lake 206.48 57 Logan Utah Bear Lake 205.16 58 Paducah Kentucky Kentucky Lake 203.79 59 Okoboji Iowa West Lake Okoboji 200.31 60 Kenmare North Dakota Des Lacs Lake 200.19 61 Dayton Tennessee Watts Bar Lake 198.19 62 Chattanooga Tennessee Chickamauga Lake 196.93 63 Morristown Tennessee Cherokee Lake 196.15 64 Knoxville Tennessee Norris Lake 194.78 65 West Glocester Rhode Island Lake Washington 186.18 66 Sandpoint Idaho Lake Pend Oreille 183.94 67 Lake Geneva Wisconsin Geneva Lake 183.73 68 Bigfork Montana Flathead Lake 183.45 69 Hopatcong New Jersey Lake Hopatcong 178.16 70 Summersville West Virginia Summersville Lake 177.62 71 Bemidji Minnesota Red Lake 177.51 72 Mountain Lakes New Jersey Mountain Lake 177.31 73 Kent Connecticut Lake Waramaug 176.07 74 Oakland Maryland Deep Creek Lake 175.2 75 Camden Maine Megunticook Lake 173.48 76 Oshkosh-Neenah Wisconsin Lake Winnebago 170.07 77 Laconia New Hampshire Lake Winnipesaukee 167.55 78 Wolfeboro New Hampshire Lake Wentworth 166.7 79 Meredith New Hampshire Lake Wicwas 161.33 80 Pittsfield Massachusetts Lake Onota 159.27 81 Ludington Michigan Lake Michigan 155.29 82 Erie Pennsylvania Lake Erie 154.81 83 Lake George New York Lake George 153.61 84 Charlevoix Michigan Lake Charlevoix 151.56 85 Grand Marais Minnesota Lake Superior 148.65 86 Cooperstown New York Otsego Lake 148.13 87 Greenville Maine Moosehead Lake 146.77 88 Oswego New York Lake Ontario 144.41 89 Auburn New York Owasco Lake 144.14 90 Geneva New York Seneca Lake 143.57 91 Seneca Falls New York Cayuga Lake 143.53 92 Burlington-South Burlington Vermont Lake Champlain 142.12 93 Lake Elmore Vermont Lake Elmore 141.57 94 Rangeley Maine Rangeley Lake 139.54 95 Syracuse New York Oneida Lake 137.82 96 Keene New York Lake Tear of the Clouds 136.44 97 Saranac Lake New York Saranac Lake 131.81 98 Lake Placid New York Lake Placid 131.42