Summer Lovin': The sunniest lakeside destinations in America revealed
As Americans look to finalize summer vacation plans, staycations are becoming increasingly popular as people look to get away without it costing the earth. In looking closer to home, Big Bear Lake in California has been named the top destination for a sunny lakeside getaway nationwide.
Vacation rental platform Lake.com analyzed over 100 popular lakeside destinations across America, with only one location per lake chosen based on proximity and hotel availability. The average amount of direct sunlight that reaches a surface, or Direct Normal Irradiance (DNI), was found for each location using 2023 data from the National Solar Radiation Database. Destinations were then ranked based on the highest DNI to reveal America’s sunniest lakeside destinations. Locations in Alaska were not included in the study due to a lack of data on the National Solar Radiation Database.
Table: The sunniest lakeside destinations in America
|Rank
|City
|State
|Lake
|2023 Average DNI (Watts per square meter)
|1
|Big Bear Lake
|California
|Big Bear Lake
|335.02
|2
|Lake Havasu City
|Arizona
|Havasu Lake
|314.13
|3
|Santa Rosa
|New Mexico
|Santa Rosa Lake
|296.73
|4
|Clearlake
|California
|Clear Lake
|287.86
|5
|Carson City
|Nevada
|Lake Tahoe
|278.27
|6
|Hanford-Corcoran
|California
|Tulare Lake
|271.16
|7
|Klamath Falls
|Oregon
|Klamath Lake
|253.46
|8
|Marble Falls
|Texas
|Lake Marble Falls
|242.54
|9
|Lakeland
|Florida
|Lake Parker
|240.48
California’s Big Bear Lake tops the study as the nation’s sunniest lakeside getaway. Big Bear Lake has the highest average DNI at 335.02 watts per square meter (enough to power a small or standard refrigerator), meaning more direct sunlight is registered on average. The city averages 33% more direct sunlight than the state’s most populated city, Los Angeles (251.90 watts per square meter). Home to a lot of fishing spots, hiking trails, and the Bear Mountain ski resort, the small California town caters to visitors in every climate.
Lake Havasu City in Arizona falls short of the top spot as the second sunniest lakeside destination in America. Located on Lake Havasu in western Arizona, the city averages a DNI of 314.13 watts per square meter, more than twice the direct sunlight of 18 different locations included in the study.
Santa Rosa, New Mexico, is the third sunniest lakeside destination, averaging a DNI of 296.73 watts per square meter. Just north of the town, Santa Rosa Lake is a popular spot for fishing, boating, hiking, and camping. Direct sunlight is over 22% more common in Santa Rosa than in any location studied in the neighboring state of Texas.
While Big Bear Lake gets more average direct sunlight than any other lakeside spot in California, both Clearlake and the metropolitan area of Hanford-Corcoran also rank high. In Clearlake, the average annual DNI is 287.86, whereas Hanford-Corcoran is slightly lower at 271.16. As well as enjoying the beauty of Clear Lake, the state’s largest freshwater lake, visitors can enjoy the National Historical Landmark, Borax Lake. For those staying in Hanford-Corcoran, Tulare Lake is a short drive away.
Carson City, Nevada, continues the western dominance, ranking fifth. On average, the volume of direct sunlight is 278.27 watts per square meter, making it one of the sunniest lakeside spots in the country. Located near the eastern shores of Lake Tahoe, the state capital is renowned for its historical attractions, outdoor trails, and proximity to the popular lake.
Oregon’s Klamath Falls sits in seventh position and is the final western location to feature in the top 10. The city enjoys a high rate of direct sunlight all year round, at 253.46 watts per square meter, more than spots studied in five other western states – Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Washington.
Marble Falls, Texas, and Lakeland, Florida, are the only two southern cities to rank among the 10 sunniest lakeside destinations in America. Those in Marble Falls can enjoy an average direct sunlight of 242.54 watts per square meter on Lake Marble Falls, while Floridians and vacationers can spend time on Lakeland’s nearby Lake Parker with 240.48 watts per square meter.
The city of Ogallala in Nebraska rounds out the 10 sunniest lakeside spots in America. With Ogallala Lake and McConaughy Lake nearby, Ogallala ranks high due to an average DNI of 240.34 watts per square meter. The city is also the only spot in the midwest to feature in the top 10, with Pierre, South Dakota, the next sunniest spot in the region due to an average direct sunlight of 220.57 watts per square meter.
All 10 of the least sunny lakeside destinations in the study are located in the northeast, seven of which are found in New York. The state’s Lake Placid and Saranac Lake rank rock bottom of the study, averaging direct sunlight of 131.42 and 131.81 watts per square meter, respectively.
David Ciccarelli, CEO of Lake.com, commented on the study, “As summer approaches and temperatures increase, America’s lakes are expected to welcome an influx of vacationers and tourists.
“While the beautiful surroundings and activities play a key role in everyone’s vacation destination, sunshine and weather may dictate where you spend your summer. In fact, seven of the 10 sunniest lakeside spots are on the West Coast, indicating this may be where to look if you’re interested in a peaceful, sunny retreat.
“As well as allowing for fun, outdoor activities like swimming, paddleboarding, and water sports, sunshine can also accentuate the natural beauty of your surroundings on vacation and enhance your overall mood and health by boosting vitamin D production.”
Full table: American lakeside destinations ranked by average volume of direct sunlight
|Rank
|City
|State
|Lake
|2023 Average DNI (Watts per square meter)
|1
|Big Bear Lake
|California
|Big Bear Lake
|335.02
|2
|Lake Havasu City
|Arizona
|Havasu Lake
|314.13
|3
|Santa Rosa
|New Mexico
|Santa Rosa Lake
|296.73
|4
|Clearlake
|California
|Clear Lake
|287.86
|5
|Carson City
|Nevada
|Lake Tahoe
|278.27
|6
|Hanford-Corcoran
|California
|Tulare Lake
|271.16
|7
|Klamath Falls
|Oregon
|Klamath Lake
|253.46
|8
|Marble Falls
|Texas
|Lake Marble Falls
|242.54
|9
|Lakeland
|Florida
|Lake Parker
|240.48
|10
|Ogallala
|Nebraska
|Lake Ogallala
|240.34
|11
|Clermont
|Florida
|Lake Minneola
|238.08
|12
|Saratoga Springs
|Utah
|Utah Lake
|231.79
|13
|Sherman-Denison
|Texas
|Lake Texoma
|230.72
|14
|Eustis
|Florida
|Lake Eustis
|230.41
|15
|Corsicana
|Texas
|Richland-Chambers Reservoir
|229.31
|16
|Mount Dora
|Florida
|Lake Dora
|228.62
|17
|Athens
|Texas
|Cedar Creek Lake
|226.58
|18
|Eureka Springs
|Arkansas
|Lake Leatherwood
|225.26
|19
|Miami
|Oklahoma
|Grand Lake o' the Cherokees
|223
|20
|Seneca
|South Carolina
|Lake Hartwell
|222.69
|21
|Ogden-Clearfield
|Utah
|Great Salt Lake
|222.43
|22
|Ocala
|Florida
|Lake Tuscawilla
|221.56
|23
|Russellville
|Arkansas
|Lake Dardanelle
|221.23
|24
|Pierre
|South Dakota
|Lake Oahe
|220.57
|25
|Muskogee
|Oklahoma
|Eufaula Lake
|220.13
|26
|Mountain Home
|Arkansas
|Bull Shoals Lake
|219.61
|27
|Hot Springs
|Arkansas
|Lake Ouachita
|219.22
|28
|Jefferson
|Georgia
|Jefferson City Lake
|218.02
|29
|Wenatchee
|Washington
|Lake Chelan
|217.96
|30
|Sumter
|South Carolina
|Lake Marion
|217.51
|31
|Gainesville
|Georgia
|Lake Lanier
|217.09
|32
|Palatka
|Florida
|Lake George
|217.03
|33
|Branson
|Missouri
|Table Rock Lake
|216.79
|34
|Blairsville
|Georgia
|Lake Nottely
|216.47
|35
|Broken Bow
|Oklahoma
|Broken Bow Lake
|215.22
|36
|Lake Lure
|North Carolina
|Lake Lure
|214.92
|37
|Alexander City
|Alabama
|Lake Martin
|214.91
|38
|Osage Beach
|Missouri
|Lake of the Ozarks
|214.52
|39
|Eufaula
|Alabama
|Walter F. George Lake
|213.77
|40
|Charleston-North Charleston
|South Carolina
|Lake Moultrie
|213.47
|41
|Pocatello
|Idaho
|American Falls Reservoir
|213.4
|42
|Fort Polk South
|Louisiana
|Toledo Bend Reservoir
|213.05
|43
|Grenada
|Mississippi
|Grenada Lake
|212.79
|44
|Greensboro
|Georgia
|Lake Oconee
|212.41
|45
|Lake Charles
|Louisiana
|Calcasieu Lake
|212.06
|46
|Grand Lake
|Colorado
|Grand Lake
|211.25
|47
|Henderson
|North Carolina
|Kerr Lake
|209.8
|48
|Corinth
|Mississippi
|Pickwick Lake
|209.75
|49
|Albertville
|Alabama
|Lake Guntersville
|209.53
|50
|Columbia
|South Carolina
|Lake Murray
|208.52
|51
|Clarksville
|Virginia
|Buggs Island Lake
|208.15
|52
|Augusta-Richmond County
|Georgia
|Lake Strom Thurmond
|207.65
|53
|Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia
|North Carolina
|Lake Norman
|207.39
|54
|White Lake
|North Carolina
|White Lake
|207.06
|55
|Oxford
|Mississippi
|Sardis Lake
|206.96
|56
|Florence-Muscle Shoals
|Alabama
|Wheeler Lake
|206.48
|57
|Logan
|Utah
|Bear Lake
|205.16
|58
|Paducah
|Kentucky
|Kentucky Lake
|203.79
|59
|Okoboji
|Iowa
|West Lake Okoboji
|200.31
|60
|Kenmare
|North Dakota
|Des Lacs Lake
|200.19
|61
|Dayton
|Tennessee
|Watts Bar Lake
|198.19
|62
|Chattanooga
|Tennessee
|Chickamauga Lake
|196.93
|63
|Morristown
|Tennessee
|Cherokee Lake
|196.15
|64
|Knoxville
|Tennessee
|Norris Lake
|194.78
|65
|West Glocester
|Rhode Island
|Lake Washington
|186.18
|66
|Sandpoint
|Idaho
|Lake Pend Oreille
|183.94
|67
|Lake Geneva
|Wisconsin
|Geneva Lake
|183.73
|68
|Bigfork
|Montana
|Flathead Lake
|183.45
|69
|Hopatcong
|New Jersey
|Lake Hopatcong
|178.16
|70
|Summersville
|West Virginia
|Summersville Lake
|177.62
|71
|Bemidji
|Minnesota
|Red Lake
|177.51
|72
|Mountain Lakes
|New Jersey
|Mountain Lake
|177.31
|73
|Kent
|Connecticut
|Lake Waramaug
|176.07
|74
|Oakland
|Maryland
|Deep Creek Lake
|175.2
|75
|Camden
|Maine
|Megunticook Lake
|173.48
|76
|Oshkosh-Neenah
|Wisconsin
|Lake Winnebago
|170.07
|77
|Laconia
|New Hampshire
|Lake Winnipesaukee
|167.55
|78
|Wolfeboro
|New Hampshire
|Lake Wentworth
|166.7
|79
|Meredith
|New Hampshire
|Lake Wicwas
|161.33
|80
|Pittsfield
|Massachusetts
|Lake Onota
|159.27
|81
|Ludington
|Michigan
|Lake Michigan
|155.29
|82
|Erie
|Pennsylvania
|Lake Erie
|154.81
|83
|Lake George
|New York
|Lake George
|153.61
|84
|Charlevoix
|Michigan
|Lake Charlevoix
|151.56
|85
|Grand Marais
|Minnesota
|Lake Superior
|148.65
|86
|Cooperstown
|New York
|Otsego Lake
|148.13
|87
|Greenville
|Maine
|Moosehead Lake
|146.77
|88
|Oswego
|New York
|Lake Ontario
|144.41
|89
|Auburn
|New York
|Owasco Lake
|144.14
|90
|Geneva
|New York
|Seneca Lake
|143.57
|91
|Seneca Falls
|New York
|Cayuga Lake
|143.53
|92
|Burlington-South Burlington
|Vermont
|Lake Champlain
|142.12
|93
|Lake Elmore
|Vermont
|Lake Elmore
|141.57
|94
|Rangeley
|Maine
|Rangeley Lake
|139.54
|95
|Syracuse
|New York
|Oneida Lake
|137.82
|96
|Keene
|New York
|Lake Tear of the Clouds
|136.44
|97
|Saranac Lake
|New York
|Saranac Lake
|131.81
|98
|Lake Placid
|New York
|Lake Placid
|131.42