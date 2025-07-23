Summer school holidays warning issued over simple car seat rules that could land adults with £500 fine

A child being put into a car seat.

Families have been handed some timely advice as the mad scramble to get away looks set to see almost 14 million car journeys made this week.

IRNIX data suggests roads will be busier than ever as the rush to make the most of the six-week summer school holidays kicks in. And while parents, grandparents and other adults have plenty to remember ahead of their road trips, many will forget - or choose to ignore for short drives - the simple car seat rules for children that will be travelling with them.

It’s the driver who can get fined up to £500 if children under the age of 14 are not safely secured in a vehicle or caught using an unsuitable or incorrectly-fitted car seat. The offence also provides obvious safety risks that are not worth taking.

“Children will be driven around by all sorts of people during the school holidays this summer,” said Gerry Bucke, the general manager of Adrian Flux, the UK’s largest specialist motor insurance broker.

“There’s a lot to remember and pack, especially on outings, and we all know people who forget a car seat or think they’ll get away without using one. Boots and back seats are packed with suitcases and things for the beach and that can see people taking shortcuts with car seats so they can just get on the road and get there as quickly as possible.

“It’s never worth taking that gamble from a safety point of view but it can also make an expensive time of the year even more costly if you’re stopped and fined.”

Rule 100 of the Highway Code states children MUST use a child car seat until they are 12 years old or 1.35m (approximately 4ft 5in) tall, whichever comes first. A host of other laws that need adhering to include babies being in a rear-facing seat, a child not being placed in a seat protected by an active frontal airbag and that all restraints are properly fitted to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Any offence is likely to carry a £100 on-the-spot fine which could be increased to £500 if a driver challenges the punishment.

“ISOFIX has made using car seats a lot easier since it became mandatory in 2013 for all new cars made in the UK,” added Bucke in a blog about driving rules that you may not be aware you’re breaking.

“But not all cars have them. So it’s just about making sure the seat is used as it should be and every step is taken to protect all passengers, especially the youngest and most vulnerable.”

There are exceptions to the law when travelling in taxis, minicabs and Ubers but safety experts suggest it’s best to use your own car seat, where possible, for those trips.