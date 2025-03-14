Survey ranks Jet2.com number one for cabin crew friendliness

A survey of thousands of Tripadvisor reviews by OddsMonkey has found that Jet2.com has the friendliest cabin crew.

To determine which airline has the friendliest cabin crews, key terms were identified in reviews by OddsMonkey, linking ‘cabin crew’ with descriptors such as ‘friendly’, ‘helpful’, ‘polite’ and other positive connotations. The number of positive mentions was measured per 1,000 reviews, allowing for an accurate ranking regardless of the total volume of reviews each airline received.

The analysis found that 89.8% of Jet2.com reviews mentioned their cabin crew in a positive light – the highest of any airline in the study.

· One TripAdvisor reviewer shared their experience: “Excellent flight, friendly staff, it was a great and pleasant experience, and I was made to feel special. The cabin crew are in tune, making it an easy transition to the holiday mood.”

· Another customer praised Jet2.com’s service: “Massively impressed with the young cabin crew. Amazing teamwork, product knowledge, and customer focus. Best we’ve experienced to date. Credit to the company.”

· One particularly touching review highlighted a thoughtful gesture from the Jet2.com crew: “We were travelling on our honeymoon, and the cabin crew gave us a card and prosecco, which was such a nice touch while we were on board. It made a huge impression on us.”

Commenting on the study, Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Our cabin crew are responsible for looking after millions of customers that travel with us every year, and we know they play a huge part in making their holidays memorable for all the right reasons. Their dedication to providing first-class customer service is unrivalled and this study is the latest proof of that. That customer-first approach is ingrained throughout the culture of our entire business, not just our cabin crew community, and I would like to pay tribute to our fantastic colleagues for the way they deliver this.”

This study follows recent recognition from Which? who, when awarding Jet2.com with Recommended Provider Status for the tenth year running, gave the airline five stars out of five for customer service.

