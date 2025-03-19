Sustainable luxury: The Leela Ki Holi

The Leela Palace Udaipur

Luxury hotel brand The Leela Palaces, Hotels, & Resorts provided getaways to commemorate Holi that prioritised sustainable hospitality.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leela Palaces’ award-winning luxury hotels and resorts in India champion conscious luxury that strives to be both authentic and socially responsible.

This year, The Leela hosted Holi experiences and offerings to their UHNW guests, with vibrant festivities, culinary delights, and luxury gifts, ensuring guests commemorate Holi in style. This includes vibrant events such as Holika Dahan, colour play using The Leela's sustainably sourced gulal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leela also hosted live music events, inviting DJs to perform, in addition to curate feasts showcasing the bold flavours of traditional Indian cuisine - with thandai, mathai, and an array of Holi-themed treats. The Leela Ke Phool Hampers were also gifted to all guests staying during Holi, offering a curated selection of festive essentials, including organic, sustainably-sourced gulal and clothing.

The Leela Ke Phool Hamper

The Leela's partnership with Phool also positions The Leela as a sustainability-forward brand, employing women from marginalised communities across India, to upcycle the end-of-life floral arrangements adoring The Leela properties.

Through this “flowercycling” technology, the sustainability initiative upcycles more than 10 tonnes of flower waste each year, whilst offering a luxurious eco-conscious keepsake for guests infused with the brand’s signature fragrance, Tishya by The Leela.

This collaboration serves to support the preservation of the Ganges and empowers marginalised women in Uttar Pradesh, redefining sustainable luxury and creating a truly virtuous circle of sustainability.