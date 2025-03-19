Sustainable luxury: The Leela Ki Holi
The Leela Palaces’ award-winning luxury hotels and resorts in India champion conscious luxury that strives to be both authentic and socially responsible.
This year, The Leela hosted Holi experiences and offerings to their UHNW guests, with vibrant festivities, culinary delights, and luxury gifts, ensuring guests commemorate Holi in style. This includes vibrant events such as Holika Dahan, colour play using The Leela's sustainably sourced gulal.
The Leela also hosted live music events, inviting DJs to perform, in addition to curate feasts showcasing the bold flavours of traditional Indian cuisine - with thandai, mathai, and an array of Holi-themed treats. The Leela Ke Phool Hampers were also gifted to all guests staying during Holi, offering a curated selection of festive essentials, including organic, sustainably-sourced gulal and clothing.
The Leela's partnership with Phool also positions The Leela as a sustainability-forward brand, employing women from marginalised communities across India, to upcycle the end-of-life floral arrangements adoring The Leela properties.
Through this “flowercycling” technology, the sustainability initiative upcycles more than 10 tonnes of flower waste each year, whilst offering a luxurious eco-conscious keepsake for guests infused with the brand’s signature fragrance, Tishya by The Leela.
This collaboration serves to support the preservation of the Ganges and empowers marginalised women in Uttar Pradesh, redefining sustainable luxury and creating a truly virtuous circle of sustainability.