Taiwan spotlights latest initiatives for UK travellers 2026 with West Ham player meet-and-greet

Liberty Square Arch

Taiwan is positioning itself as an exciting, meaningful and accessible destination for the modern UK traveller.

Taiwan is showing off its appeal to UK travellers ahead of coming to London this November at the annual World Travel Market (WTM). The destination has a focus on sustainable tourism, cultural immersion and adventure travel.

In addition to China Airlines’ five weekly direct flights from London Heathrow to Taipei and EVA Air’s seven weekly flights via Bangkok, several Middle Eastern carriers have increased capacity. From August 2025, Emirates expanded its Dubai–Taipei route to twice daily whilst from September 2025, Etihad Airways has added a new Abu Dhabi–Taipei route.

In 2025, more than 20 new Taiwan holidays have been launched in the UK market with tour operators including Wendy Wu Tours, Carlton Leisure, Luxtripper and Intrepid Travel, making it even easier to discover Taiwan’s diverse holiday types. In 2026, TTA has ambitions to increase its product by 20%, demonstrating its commitment to attracting and increasing UK visitation.

Taiwan hill

TTA will further strengthen connections by offering consultation and matchmaking services with Taiwan-based DMCs, supporting UK operators interested in developing new Taiwan products. Industry partners will also be encouraged to join forces with TTA in co-marketing initiatives to promote Taiwan to the UK market.

At WTM, EVA Air will welcome West Ham United Premier League players to the stand for meet-and-greets on 4th November between 3pm – 5pm.

Taiwan is a year-round destination for cultural celebrations and active experiences. From the Taiwan Lantern Festival in February, aligned with Lunar New Year, to the Sun Moon Lake Swimming Carnival in September, Taiwan is a four-season getaway with something to entice all.

Tapping into the slow travel trend, there are also several signature rail journeys which have recently launched in Taiwan including the Formosensis on the Alishan Forest Railway in Taiwan’s Chiayi County, a luxury Gourmet Rail Experience with Future Express which traverses various landscapes across the country, and the coastal ‘Haifeng’ Train which serves delectable desserts to passengers.

For more information about Taiwan, visit https://eng.taiwan.net.tw/