Taking your vehicle overseas this summer? Driving expert urges to make this necessary check

Planning a summer road trip to Europe? If you’re one of the growing number of employees driving a company car, there are a few extra steps to consider before hitting the road.

According to the latest HMRC figures, 80,000 more people received a company car in 2024 - a sharp rise that means more holidaymakers than ever will be taking their work vehicles across the Channel.

But while it might feel no different from taking your own car abroad, there are key administrative and legal checks company car drivers must follow, or risk being caught out. From insurance policies to permission letters, skipping the fine print could leave you exposed to significant costs.

Chris Black, Commercial Director at Ayvens in the UK, shares the essential steps to prepare for your trip - and how to stay compliant, covered and stress-free.

Company Car Drivers: What to check

The first thing on your mind before taking your company car abroad should be getting permission from your employer and/or leasing company. If permitted, your leasing company will provide you with a vehicle-on-hire certificate (VE103), provided you notify them well in advance - at least four weeks is recommended. Ayvens alone issued over 3,700 VE103s in 2024. Failure to produce a VE103 abroad can potentially result in significant delays, fines and even vehicle impoundment.

Another important element is your insurance coverage. All UK vehicle insurance provides the minimum third-party cover to drive in most European countries (see list here), but being covered against things like theft or damage to your car is dependent on the extent of your cover. Checking your policy or asking your employer to check if they manage your insurance is always a good idea.

When checking your policy, further considerations should be considered regarding where your motor insurance gets you in the event of an accident. You will need to check how your policy ladders up with your travel insurance so that you are covered not only for vehicle and third-party damages, but also for any medical expenses that may arise because of an accident. It’s best to compare travel insurance and be sure you have a travel insurance policy that suits your needs.

As well as arranging adequate insurance and obtaining permission to use your company car abroad, there are a few other important checks to make in advance of your trip:

Ensure your driving license and passport are valid and up to date

If your vehicle is an electric vehicle (EV), be sure to have the right apps downloaded to locate charge points and plan efficient routes, but also check your charging cable and card are working properly and are suited to your destination

Check if you need a UK sticker on the rear of your vehicle

If travelling with kids, be clear on the safety and compliance requirements of car seats in your destination country

Check for specific restrictions within the place you’re visiting – for example low emissions zones, congestion charges and restricted access routes (there may be additional requirements to meet to avoid potential fines, like Crit’Air stickers in France)

If travelling with pets, make sure you’re familiar with official rules and advice

Final checks before you set off

Once you’ve ticked off the paperwork, insurance, and country-specific requirements, the final step is to prepare yourself for the realities of driving in a new environment. While the administrative side is crucial, so too is the mindset behind the wheel.

Chris adds:

"Driving abroad this summer can be an enjoyable and memorable part of your holiday, but it’s important not to become complacent behind the wheel. Even experienced drivers in the UK will need to remember that their driving habits aren’t enough to keep you safe on unfamiliar roads. Different countries have their own rules and driving customs, which can vary significantly from what you're used to.

Before setting off, take the time to familiarise yourself with local road laws, speed limits, and any specific requirements such as low-emission zones or toll systems. Staying informed and alert can make all the difference when it comes to staying safe abroad.”