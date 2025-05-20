Taylor Wimpey España points to the benefits of buying off-plan

Altura 160

New homes sales in Spain rose by 21.6% in 2024, while resales of existing homes increased by just 6.4%, according to Colegio Registradores (Spain’s land registry service). In Andalusia and the Valencian Community, new build sales rose even faster – by 30.5% and 27.3% respectively.

Many of those buying new homes in Spain, whether as full-time primary residences, holiday homes or investments, buy off-plan. Marc Pritchard, Sales and Marketing Director of leading Spanish home builder Taylor Wimpey España, reports that 95% of the firm’s buyers purchase their properties off-plan. He explains why doing so can make sound strategic sense:

“Off-plan sales are booming in Spanish hotspots in the Costa del Sol, Costa Blanca and Mallorca. Buying off-plan in areas like these, where demand is rising and inventories are tightening, enables buyers to lock in their purchase price early and often make a significant saving as a result. It’s a strategic approach that carries the potential for capital gains before the buyer even sets foot inside their new home.”

Buying off-plan doesn’t just deliver financial benefits in terms of potential capital gains and instant equity. Staggered payments during construction mean buyers can spread the cost of their purchase more flexibly than they can when buying a resale property. There is also the comfort of buying a home built to the latest modern standards, particularly in relation to energy efficiency and design regulations.

Demand for off-plan homes is such that Taylor Wimpey España is actively seeking land to develop in Spanish coastal hotspots and sought-after inland locations. Sales and Marketing Director Marc Pritchard continues:

“The market is very busy right now, and we’re only just gearing up for the summer season, which is traditionally the busiest time of year for beachfront and golf properties here in Spain. We’re proactively seeking land plots in a number of strategic locations in order to service the future pipeline of demand.”

For those considering buying an off-plan property in Spain, Pritchard recommends always buying with a trusted, long-established developer that has a proven track record and excellent reputation in the local area. The same is true of your legal/conveyancing team, particularly if you’re buying from overseas and need a team to handle things ‘on the ground’ for you. Finding an efficient team that you can trust is of paramount importance when you’re buying from a distance.

It's also worth asking about customisation options when buying off-plan. Depending on the stage of the development, you may be able to customise finishes, fittings and sometimes even property layouts to suit your individual needs and tastes.

Taylor Wimpey España currently has a range of off-plan homes for sale, including beautiful apartments and penthouses at Altura 160 in Benahavis (Marbella), priced from €585,000 plus VAT.