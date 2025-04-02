Tee off in paradise: Sunny golf getaways with Jet2holidays

Pestana Vila Sol

Celebrate the Masters by booking a golfing getaway to one of Europe’s popular golfing hotspots with Jet2holidays -Enjoy an ace golfing holiday in the Algarve from just £749 per person

In honour of this year’s Masters Tournament in Augusta (7-13th April), Jet2holidays has curated a tee-rrific round-up of package holidays to Portugal’s most prestigious golf resorts.

The UK’s largest tour operator has a range of fantastic golfing holidays on sale across the Algarve, perfect for fans of the fairway who want to enjoy a few rounds of golf this summer.

Golf lovers can score big savings with Jet2holidays’ Summer 25 sale, enjoying up to £75 off per person with a myJet2 account (or £65 without). Plus, enter SPRING100 at checkout for an extra £100 off on top of these summer savings!

Whether it’s the seemingly endless greens of the Amendoeira Faldo at The Patio Suite Hotel, the rolling hills of the Monte Rei North, or Pestana Vila Sol, two-time host of the Portuguese Open, the Algarve is packed with courses fit for professional golfers and amateurs alike.

Jet2holidays’ golfing holidays combine Jet2.com flights, plus accommodation, return transfers, a 22kg baggage allowance, and the option to add 22kg golf carriage – all in one ATOL-protected bundle. In addition, customers enjoy VIP customer service and on-the-ground support from Customer Helpers, ensuring a smooth and relaxing trip.

Golfers can also choose from golfing getaways with rounds included at selected hotels across the Algarve with Jet2holidays. Select from three, five, or seven-night stays at one of Europe’s top golf spots and go golfing like the pros.

For those looking for more flexibility, Jet2holidays has a line-up of specialist golfing hotels where rounds are not included, allowing customers to choose where, when and how often they play.

Amendoeira Faldo at The Patio Suite Hotel

Created by three-times Masters Champion, Sir Nick Faldo, the Amendoeira Faldo is sure to be a hit with golf lovers and is situated onsite at The Patio Suite Hotel in the Algarve’s Albufeira area. Enjoy dramatic yet traditional fairway architecture with cacti and desert scrub bunkers instead of the usual sand bunkers offered at UK courses. This course also features elevated holes to put golfers through their paces, but with downhill slopes too, it’s a fun and smooth course. For a longer course, The Patio Suite Hotel resort also features the Amendoeira O’Connor Jnr. Designed by Ryder Cup winnerChristy O’Connor Jnr, this course is a more fertile plot with plenty of water hazards to keep golfers on their toes.

Sample package:

Jet2holidays – Portugal, Algarve, Albufeira, 4 star The Patio Suite Hotel with two rounds of golf included, 3 nights self-catering departing from Manchester on 4th May.

Price: £819 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance, golf bags and return sports transfers.

Monte Rei North at Monte Rei Golf and Country Club

A Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, Monte Rei North is a course like no other, and is perfectly positioned onsite next to the hotel in the Vila Nova de Cacela area of the Algarve. The handiwork of six-time Masters Champion, Jack Nicklaus, this course is made up of rolling hills, well-placed doglegs, and a fun series of water hazards. Practice your swing against a stunning backdrop of undulating hills, and test your skills against the challenging 13th hole, which is nestled at the lakeside. Also available at the Monte Rei Golf and Country Club resort are the Quinta da Ria and Quinta de Cima courses. Quinta da Ria is a slightly shorter course, but packed with challenging lakes, bunkers, and olive trees. Stunning beach views and sea breezes make the Quinta da Ria perfect for an enjoyable day of golf. Its trickier sister course, Quinta de Cima, was designed by architect Rocky Roquemore, and features rolling greens dotted with almond, carob, and orange trees to create a championship course fit for amateurs and professional golfers alike.

Sample package:

Jet2holidays – Portugal, Algarve, Vila Nova de Cacela, 5 star Monte Rei Golf And Country Club with two rounds of golf included, 3 nights self-catering departing from London Luton on 9th May.

Price: £1,089 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance, golf bags and return sports transfers

The Sir Henry Cotton Championship Course at the Penina Hotel and Golf Resort

Billed as one of the ‘finest golf courses’ in Portugal, the Sir Henry Cotton Championship Course at Penina Hotel and Golf Resort is sure to bring the ‘wow’ factor. The course is steeped in history as the first ever 18-hole course to be built in the Algarve and home to the Algarve Open Championship. Tee-off from this beautiful grassland course, surrounded by tropical palms, trickling streams, sunny slopes, and elevated greens. Known as one of the most challenging – and satisfying – courses in the region, it’s a true gem of a golf course. The golf course is onsite at the Penina Hotel and Golf Resort, which boasts the Algarve’s biggest outdoor pool as well as being perfectly situated on Alvor beach.

Sample package:

Jet2holidays – Portugal, Algarve, Alvor, 4+ star Penina Hotel And Golf Resort with two rounds of golf included, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Leeds Bradford on 20th May.

Price: £749 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance, golf bags and return sports transfers.

Pestana Vila Sol at the Pestana Vila Sol Premium Golf Resort

Visitors to the Pestana Vila Sol Premium Golf Resort are just steps away from the Pestana Vila Sol, which is nestled in the resort itself. Having twice-hosted the Portuguese Open, this 27-hole facility is a firm favourite among amateur golfers and professionals alike. Situated inland, this course winds its way through pine and fig trees, and a number of lakes, to make for an interesting and enjoyable round of golf. With six other golf courses within 8km of the resort, golfers won’t be short of opportunities to perfect their swing.

Sample package:

Jet2holidays – Portugal, Algarve, Vilamoura, 4 star Pestana Vila Sol Premium Golf And Spa Resort with two rounds of golf included, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Glasgow on 18th May.

Price: £779 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance, golf bags and return sports transfers.

Dom Pedro Millennium Golf Course at the Hilton Vilamoura Golf Resort and Spa

For the perfect blend of golfing and relaxation, head to the Hilton Vilamoura Golf Resort and Spa, situated in the Vilamoura area of the Algarve. Flanked by pretty pine trees, the Dom Pedro Millennium Golf Course is an 18-hole course with a huge expanse of greenery. Lakes and bunkers make for a challenging but interesting course, with a classic layout sure to test even the most seasoned golf pros. Next door is the Dom Pedro Pinhal Golf Course, which boasts some of Vilamoura’s most photographed holes, coming scattered with pine trees to make shots a little trickier. Making up the trio of golf courses at this resort is the Dom Pedro Laguna Golf Course, which is a links course with coastal views. Complete with water hazards, challenging bunkers and unexpected doglegs, it’s a course that’s sure to test every handicap.

Sample package:

Indulgent Escapes by Jet2holidays – Portugal, Algarve, Vilamoura, 5 star Hilton Vilamoura Golf Resort And Spa with two rounds of golf included, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from London Luton on 9th May.

Price: £1,019 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance, golf bags and return sports transfers.

*All prices and availability correct at the time of issue.

For further information and to book visit - https://www.jet2holidays.com/golf-holidays