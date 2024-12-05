Tesco Clubcard holidays: Tesco reveals easyJet as big new reward partner

easyJet holidays

Tesco has today announced what could easily be one of the biggest names to join its Tesco Clubcard Reward Partner scheme. Leading tour operator easyJet holidays has been revealed as Tesco’s latest Clubcard Rewards Partner, meaning Clubcard members will now be able to turn the points they collect from their weekly shop into money off a host of family beach holidays and city breaks.

Clubcard members will get 2x the value of their Clubcard vouchers when they exchange them with easyJet holidays to travel to any of more than 100 destinations across Europe and North Africa. Its destinations include the popular sunshine hotspots of Antalya, Majorca and Tenerife and city break favourites Amsterdam, Barcelona, Paris and Rome. For those looking for a new travel experience, easyJet holidays’ newest destinations include Cape Verde, Luxor, Dusseldorf and Tromso.

Tesco Group Loyalty Director Shama Wilson said: “We are sure that Clubcard members will be as delighted as we are to have added easyJet holidays to our roster of Clubcard Reward Partners. Now, when customers do their weekly shop, they will not only be able to get great savings with their Clubcard, they can also put double the value of their Clubcard Points towards beach holidays and city breaks with one of the leading names in the holiday business.”

Chris Brown, easyJet holidays Head of Marketing said: “We’re thrilled to announce this partnership with Tesco Clubcard to give customers the opportunity to exchange their points into easyJet holidays credit to put towards sunshine getaways or city adventures to over 100 destinations across Europe and North Africa. We offer packages to thousands of Europe’s most loved hotels, with availability right the way up to October 2026, giving maximum opportunity to Tesco Clubcard holders to collect and exchange points to put towards a well-deserved getaway.”

To take advantage of rewards with easyJet holidays, Tesco Clubcard members need to create an easyJet holidays account using the same email as that used for their Tesco Clubcard membership. They can then exchange their Tesco Clubcard Vouchers for 2x their value as easyJet holidays credit, which will appear in their easyJet holidays account. The easyJet holidays credit is valid for six months.

More than 23 million UK households now have a Tesco Clubcard. In joining Clubcard easyJet holidays becomes the latest big name among more than 100 Reward Partners that Clubcard members can exchange their vouchers with. Clubcard also unlocks a host of Clubcard Prices discounts at Tesco, with shoppers able to save £385 a year.