The 10 most popular Italian campsites are revealed by Roadsurfer

Corte Odorico

With its mix of wild coastline, rolling countryside, and mountain scenery, it’s no surprise that Italy continues to be one of Europe’s most sought-after road trip destinations. New booking data from roadsurfer, the world’s leading campervan rental company, reveals the 10 most popular camping spots in Italy.

Drawing on figures from its pitch and campsite booking platform, roadsurfer spots, the company analysed thousands of reservations made throughout May 2025 to identify the 10 most popular campsites. The results highlight the growing preference for authentic sites rooted in nature with personal hosts.

From breath-taking views in Veneto to panoramic Alpine hideaways, here are the top 10 most booked roadsurfer camping spots across Italy, chosen by their customers:

Piccolo Paradiso

Tucked away in the heart of Valpolicella’s wine country, this peaceful campsite offers an idyllic stay among the vines. Guests can enjoy wine tastings on site and take in sweeping views of the surrounding vineyards – the perfect blend of rural charm and indulgence.

Located near Pisa, this lush garden campsite combines rustic camping with stylish glamping tents. It’s ideal for those seeking comfort in a countryside setting, surrounded by olive groves and rolling Tuscan hills.

Lido Verbano

This stunning lakeside campsite boasts uninterrupted views of the water and direct beach access. Situated on Lake Maggiore, it’s a haven for sunseekers and swimmers alike.

A true riverside retreat, this campsite on the Maggia River features a private pebble beach, a local restaurant, a children’s playground, and a fitness area – perfect for both families and couples.

Set right on the shores of Lake Maggiore, this exclusive campsite offers a private beach, water sports, and even a lakeside sauna. A boutique-style experience for those craving serenity and scenery.

A welcoming family-run campsite set among the gentle hills surrounding Lake Garda. Expect hearty Italian hospitality, homemade food, and sweeping views of the countryside.

This dog-friendly, agritourism campsite near Milan offers a slice of authentic Italian farm life. With eco-conscious facilities and a laid-back atmosphere, it’s ideal for slow travellers and nature lovers.

Situated on a secluded organic farm in the mountainous Trentino region, this rural pitch is surrounded by dense forests and dramatic peaks – a dream for hikers and outdoor adventurers.

Perched high in the Alps, this high-altitude site boasts incredible panoramic views. It’s a tranquil spot for campers wanting to connect with nature at 1,000 metres above sea level.

Close to Parma, this farm-based site offers nature immersion with cultural perks. Campers can explore nearby castles, medieval villages, and world-renowned cuisine, from Parma ham to parmesan cheese.

With over 10,000 hand-picked camping pitches and wild stays available to book across Europe, the roadsurfer spots app has become a go-to resource for road-trippers seeking unique places to stay – from vineyard glamping to eco-farms and forest clearings.

Roadsurfer has rental stations in various Italian cities including Milan, Rome, Venice and Bergamo making it easier than ever to plan an Italian road trip.

