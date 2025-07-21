The Adventure Gang check in at Unity Holidays

Dudley the Donkey.

Three new arrivals have checked in to stay at Unity Holidays – and they won’t be leaving any time soon.

Dudley the Donkey, Tilly the Turtle and Skye the Seagull are the Adventure Gang, a trio of larger-than-life characters who will be meeting and entertaining families at both Unity Beach in Somerset and Skirlington Coast in Yorkshire.

All three will be popping up on the two resorts throughout the summer and beyond, whether that’s mingling guests over breakfast, appearing on stage in the evening, or posing for selfies during a meet and greet.

With the school holidays now started, the arrival of the Adventure Gang will mean even more fun for guests – and with Unity offering holidays for both those who want to stay in caravan or bring their own campers and tents, there is an option for everyone.

Tilly the Turtle.

The parks have swimming pools, play areas, daytime and evening activities and entertainment, as well as pubs and restaurants with extensive menus.

Prices for a three-night break in August start from £419, while seven-night breaks are available from £1054, based on a caravan that sleeps up to eight.

For more options and to book, visit hru.co.uk (Somerset) or skirlington.unityholidays.co.uk (Yorkshire).