The average Brit visits the pub three times on every trip abroad

Brits want two things on holiday - new food and a British pub experience, research released today shows.

The survey of 2,017 adults found that 70% had visited a British pub whilst holidaying abroad, on average visiting the pub three times per trip.

Half of Brits (48%) also admitted to experiencing some level of “FOMO” whilst on holiday when they knew their friends were at the pub at home, signalling that there’s nowhere like home when it comes to pubs. And the British pub classic they missed the most while overseas was ‘fish and chips’ – pined over by 52% of people.

However, when not in the pub these same Brits value ‘trying new food’ when jetting off on holiday. 64% said getting to know new delicacies was ‘the best part’ about travelling abroad – surprisingly ahead of ‘the weather’, which just 6 in 10 people admitted was their favourite thing about going abroad.

The research was conducted for Seared Pubs, a new Greene King brand which brings pub favourites and freshly grilled global dishes to the local pub, because no one should have to get on a plane to taste the world.

Greene King Pubs, Brand Director Natalia Perez, commented: “Brits love travelling the world and trying new things, yet also value the friendliness and familiarity a British pub can always provide. This is true whether you’re a Gen Z in London or a Boomer from the North - pubs bring us together. At Seared Pubs we take that classic pub vibe at your local and add in global dishes at great value like Lamb Koftas, Jerk Chicken, and Korean Fried Chicken. Everyone should have a chance to try exciting food from around the world on their doorstep - and Seared Pubs can offer them that.”

When it comes to trying new dishes, Lamb Koftas came out on top (30%) as Brits’ favourite holiday food, followed by Halloumi Fries (28%), Jerk Chicken (25%) and Korean Fried Chicken (24%)*. Mojitos were voted the most popular holiday cocktail, selected by a third (33%) of thirsty travellers.

This enthusiasm amongst UK adults to tuck into global dishes is making its way back home, where 79% of Brits wished there were more global food options available in their local area. Those in the area surrounding Worcester, where the first Seared Pub, The Castle, launched earlier this year, are the most likely in the UK to want more international food options (92%) in their local area.