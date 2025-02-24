The best beaches in the world for 2025, ranked by Tripadvisor

It’s this year’s ultimate bucket - and spade - list.

Tripadvisor’s annual Traveller’s Choice Awards has declared Greece’s Elafonissi Beach to be the best in the world for 2025.

Known for its pink sand and warm, crystal-clear waters, this picturesque spot on Crete’s island’s southwest coast tops the list based on the number of reviews.

On the Tripadvisor site, the beach has more than 16,000 reviews and over 10,600 five-star ratings.

Tripadvisor's No. 1 Beach in the World, Elafonissi, Greece

Banana Beach in Phuket, Thailand, and Eagle Beach in Aruba hit the second and third places respectively on the global list.

The top spot in the UK, for the fourth time in a row, is Weymouth Beach in Dorset, England, with the much-loved ribbon of sand claiming an impressive 20th place on the European list.

In the U.S, Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Florida, jumped to the top spot from second place last year, while Hawaii leads in best beaches overall with half of the the best beaches on the list.

Tripadvisor’s President, Kristen Dalton, said: “Whether it's strolling the beautiful pink sand beaches of our world winner, Elafonissi beach, in Greece, experiencing breathtaking vistas in Indonesia, whale watching in Hawaii or diving in magical bioluminescent waters in Thailand - there really is something for everyone.

“This year's lists span an incredible six continents and 50 countries with over 100 of the very best beaches showcasing the eclectic mix of coastal spots across the world.”

1. Elafonissi Beach – Crete, Greece

Good for: Crystal clear waters, hiking and dunes, sunbathing, warm water

Best time to visit: May and September offer warm, sunny weather with significantly fewer crowds compared to the peak summer months of June, July, and August.

2. Banana Beach – Phuket, Thailand

Good for: Boating, parasailing, day trips, colourful coral and fish

Best time to visit: Between November and March, Phuket enjoys clear skies, dry weather, and calm seas, making it the perfect time for beach activities and swimming.

3. Eagle Beach – Oranjestad, Aruba

Good for: White sand, watersports, calm waters

Best time to visit: From April to August, the weather is excellent with fewer crowds than the peak season, making it ideal for swimming and sunbathing.

4. Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida

Good for: Clear waters, powder sand, seashells, beachfront stays

Best time to visit: Between April and May, or September and October, the weather is pleasant, crowds are smaller, and temperatures are more moderate compared to the peak summer months.

5. Praia da Falésia – Algarve, Portugal

Good for: Golden sand, walks, coastline and cliffs

Best time to visit: From April to October, the weather is warm and sunny with minimal rainfall. The shoulder seasons of May-June and September-October also offer pleasant temperatures and fewer crowds.

6. Playa Varadero – Varadero, Cuba

Good for: Watersports, white sand, walks, catamarans

Best time to visit: From December to March is the region's dry season when the weather is stable, with warm temperatures.

7. Bavaro Beach – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Good for: White sand, excursions, resorts

Best time to visit: December to April, the dry season offers minimal rainfall, comfortable temperatures, and perfect conditions for beach activities.

8. Playa de Muro Beach – Mallorca, Spain

Good for: Shallow water, watersports, sand dunes

Best time to visit: With a Mediterranean climate, featuring hot, dry summers and mild winters, the best time to visit is between July and August.

9. Kelingking Beach – Nusa Penida, Indonesia

Good for: Cliffs, hiking, viewpoints, landscape

Best time to visit: During the dry season, from April to October, travellers can expect bright, sunny days.

10. Myrtos Beach – Kefalonia Island, Greece

Good for: White pebbles, crystal clear waters, cliffs

Best time to visit: Visit in the spring from May-June or early fall in September for pleasant weather and fewer crowds.

2. Poipu Beach Park – Poipu, Hawaii

Good for: Swimming, surfing, snorkeling

Best time to visit: During the shoulder seasons, from April to June and September to November, you'll enjoy warm, sunny weather, fewer crowds, and lower prices compared to the peak summer and winter months.

3. Ka'anapali Beach – Maui, Hawaii

Good for: Surfing, snorkeling, whale-watching

Best time to visit: September to November is the most affordable time of year, but January through March brings exquisite whale-watching.

4. La Jolla Cove – La Jolla, California

Good for: Wildlife viewing, diving, picnics, swimming

Best time to visit: March through May and September through November offer the best temperatures to enjoy San Diego's finest beach.

5. Waikiki Beach – Oahu, Hawaii

Good for: Surfing, swimming, boat tours

Best time to visit: From April and June, and September to November the weather is pleasant, with fewer crowds compared to peak summer months.

6. Clearwater Beach – Clearwater, Florida

Good for: Watersports, sunsets, white sand

Best time to visit: From October to December, the weather is mild, crowds are smaller, and humidity is lower during the autumn months.

7. Driftwood Beach – Jekyll Island, Georgia

Good for: Photo opportunities, sunrises, lighthouses

Best time to visit: Shoulder seasons in the spring and fall offer a quieter getaway with mild temperatures - travelers can also check tide charts for best access to its unique driftwood formations.

8. Punalu'u Black Sand Beach – Pahala, Hawaii

Good for: Black sand, tide pools, picnics

Best time to visit: The best time to visit is in spring or fall, when the weather is mild, and the beach is less crowded.

9. Bahia Honda State Park – Big Pine Key, Florida

Good for: Snorkeling tours, wildlife viewings, picnics

Best time to visit: In the late spring and early fall the weather is still pleasant, but the crowds are fewer.

10. Ho'okipa Beach Park – Maui, Hawaii

Good for: White sand, windsurfing, wildlife viewings

Best time to visit: Mid-March to mid-May offers warm, pleasant weather without the summer heat, and smaller crowds compared to peak winter months.

Story by Anthony Harvison (Belters News/NewsX)