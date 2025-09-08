The best cities for a layover revealed in new global ranking

Airport layover

Barcelona has been crowned the world's best layover city, achieving a near-perfect score of 99.23 out of 100 in a new global study.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study, from luggage storage company Stasher, analysed and ranked the most connected cities to find the best places for quick layover trips, scoring each city across five weighted factors, including attractions density, quick bites establishments, safety score, traffic congestion, and airport proximity.

Key findings:

Barcelona achieves a near-perfect layover score of 99.23 out of 100. Though Barcelona doesn't lead any single category, it performs well across all metrics. The city combines 245.5 attractions per 10 sq km, a 1.6 safety score, 12.55 km airport distance, and 227 flight destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top 10 Best Layover Cities

Europe owns the layover podium. Barcelona (99.23), Amsterdam (96.15), and Paris (90.12) sweep the top three positions, with London (#9), Madrid (#11).

Despite ranking third overall, Paris dominates attractions (350.6 per 10 sq km) and quick dining options (43.0 per 10 sq km).

Top 10 Best Layover Cities

1. Barcelona, Spain – 227 destinations; Barcelona–El Prat Airport; 245.5 attractions/10 sq km; 20.5 quick bites/10 sq km; 12.55 km to city center; Safety Score: 1.6; Traffic Congestion: 26%; Layover Score: 99.23

2. Amsterdam, Netherlands – 276 destinations; Amsterdam Airport Schiphol; 79.8 attractions/10 sq km; 11.0 quick bites/10 sq km; 11.59 km to city center; Safety Score: 1.5; Traffic Congestion: 26%; Layover Score: 96.15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Paris, France – 291 destinations; Charles de Gaulle Airport; 350.6 attractions/10 sq km; 43.0 quick bites/10 sq km; 22.53 km to city center; Safety Score: 2.0; Traffic Congestion: 30%; Layover Score: 90.12

4. Vancouver, Canada – 132 destinations; Vancouver International Airport; 57.2 attractions/10 sq km; 25.0 quick bites/10 sq km; 10.94 km to city center; Safety Score: 1.5; Traffic Congestion: 35%; Layover Score: 87.63

5. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – 137 destinations; Kuala Lumpur International Airport; 80.8 attractions/10 sq km; 6.4 quick bites/10 sq km; 55.20 km to city center; Safety Score: 1.5; Traffic Congestion: 28%; Layover Score: 83.66

6. Doha, Qatar – 196 destinations; Hamad International Airport; 47.9 attractions/10 sq km; 3.2 quick bites/10 sq km; 7.89 km to city center; Safety Score: 1.6; Traffic Congestion: 19%; Layover Score: 82.11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7. Miami, USA – 200 destinations; Miami International Airport; 94.7 attractions/10 sq km; 15.6 quick bites/10 sq km; 10.46 km to city center; Safety Score: 2.4; Traffic Congestion: 33%; Layover Score: 80.89

8. Boston, USA – 151 destinations; Boston Logan International Airport; 30.4 attractions/10 sq km; 18.7 quick bites/10 sq km; 4.02 km to city center; Safety Score: 2.4; Traffic Congestion: 30%; Layover Score: 80.19

9. London, United Kingdom – 227 destinations; Heathrow Airport; 24.3 attractions/10 sq km; 15.1 quick bites/10 sq km; 23.50 km to city center; Safety Score: 1.6; Traffic Congestion: 28%; Layover Score: 78.69

10. San Francisco, USA – 155 destinations; San Francisco International Airport; 65.2 attractions/10 sq km; 28.3 quick bites/10 sq km; 17.70 km to city center; Safety Score: 2.4; Traffic Congestion: 32%; Layover Score: 77.73

Leading layover cities by category

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Layover city with the most attractions: Paris (350.6 per 10 sq km)

Layover city with the most quick bite establishments: Paris (43.0 per 10 sq km)

Closest to city center: Boston (4.02 km)

Safest layover city: Singapore, Tokyo and Fukuoka (tied at 1.4 safety score)

Least traffic congestion: Doha (19%)

Jacob Wedderburn-Day, travel expert and CEO of Stasher, commented: “Europe has achieved a balance between cultural richness and accessibility that modern travelers value. With four cities in the global top ten, the region has created ideal conditions for memorable layover experiences. This recognition strengthens Europe’s competitive advantage in global aviation, as travelers increasingly see its hubs as mini-destinations worth exploring.”