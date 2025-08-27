The best cities in the US for bargain shopping, revealed

New Orleans took the top spot, with the highest number of vintage, thrift and discount stores.

With Labor Day just around the corner, many Americans will be aiming to seize some great deals over the next few days.

That's why coupon site and savings experts BravoDeal.com investigated the best cities for shopping on a budget in the US. The research looked at the number of vintage and thrift stores, pawn shops, discount stores, flea markets, used car dealerships, outlet stores and wholesale stores in cities with over 200,000 people.

For each category, a score out of 10 was assigned based on how many stores there are proportionate to the population in the city. Then, an overall score out of 100 was calculated to determine the ranking.

New Orleans, Louisiana, was revealed as the best city for bargain shopping, with an overall index score of 82.02 out of 100. NOLA had the highest number of vintage and thrift stores, as well as discount stores, with 50.26 and 50.64 per 100,000 people, respectively.

Following in second place was Orlando, Florida, which generated an index score of 79.95 out of 100. It had the second highest number of several different types of stores, including discount stores, with 31.90 per 100,000 people, pawn shops, with 10.91 per 100,000 people, used car dealerships, with 74.20 per 100,000 people, and outlet stores, with 9.04 per 100,000 people.

In third was Columbus, Georgia, with an index score of 63.05 out of 100. The smallest city in the top 10 ranked highly in the flea markets category, boasting the most of any city with 11.39 per 100,000 people.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, ranked fourth, generating an index score of 61.46 out of 100. Oklahoma's capital had 28.03 discount stores per 100,000 people, ranking sixth in this category. It also had the seventh highest number of pawn shops, with 7.40 per 100,000 people.

Rounding out the top five was Glendale, Arizona, with an index score of 60.68 out of 100. Notably, Glendale had the most pawn shops of any city, with 11.03 per 100,000 people.

In sixth place was Anaheim, California, with an index score of 60.46 out of 100. The home to Disneyland Resort boasted the most wholesale stores, with 12.63 per 100,000 people.

Ranking seventh was Mesa, Arizona, which generated an index score of 60.28 out of 100. The city had the third most vintage and thrift stores, with 35.96 per 100,000, and the fourth most pawn shops, with 8.01 per 100,000 people.

Hialeah, Florida, followed in eighth, generating an index score of 59.79 out of 100. Hialeah reported the most used car dealerships, with a significant 82.24 per 100,000 people.

Taking the ninth spot was Denver, Colorado, with an overall index score of 59.68 out of 100. The capital of Colorado was home to the fourth highest number of vintage and thrift stores, with 34.47 per 100,000 people.

Completing the top 10 was Tampa, Florida, with an index score of 59.05 out of 100. It ranked third in both the pawn shop and used car dealership categories, with 8.18 per 100,000 people and 66.19 per 100,000 people, respectively.

