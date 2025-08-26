Your World

New research has revealed the best countries for solo travel, with Austria coming out on top.

Austria is the best country for solo travel, with some of the best scores for safety, healthcare, and cost.

Denmark takes second on the list, with Switzerland in third.

Singapore and Finland round out the top five.

The study by CPR First Aid analysed several factors to find the best country for solo travel, including the latest Global Peace Index, surveys on crime, safety, quality of life, and healthcare, costs for transport and hotels, and English proficiency scores.

The ten best countries for solo travel

Rank Country Global Peace Index score One-way ticket price Crime Index Safety Index Score Quality of Life Index Score Health Care Index Score English proficiency score Average hotel cost (one night) Overall score /10 1 Austria 1.313 $2.68 29.3 70.7 181.5 76.6 616 $160 7.33 2 Denmark 1.382 $3.45 26.3 73.7 193.6 78 615 $133 7.27 3 Switzerland 1.350 $3.91 25.3 74.7 186.7 72.6 553 $191 7.23 4 Singapore 1.339 $1.48 23.5 76.5 160.9 70.6 631 $196 7.21 5 Finland 1.474 $3.21 26.3 73.7 190.4 77.3 597 $125 7.10 6 Norway 1.638 $3.86 32.6 67.4 184.2 75.7 614 $124 6.96 7 Portugal 1.372 $2.14 31.2 68.8 164.1 72.7 607 $98 6.86 8 Belgium 1.510 $2.68 49.2 50.8 156.5 75.3 608 $118 6.835 9 Germany 1.542 $3.21 38.9 61.1 176.5 71.7 604 $106 6.828 10 Sweden 1.782 $3.33 48.4 51.6 175 68.6 609 $120 6.70

It was found that Austria is the best country for solo travel, based on the country’s high scores for crime, safety, quality of life, and healthcare, in addition to its relatively affordable public transport, with a one-way ticket costing $2.68 on average. While hosts may not be the cheapest in the country at $160 a night, the rest of its high-scoring factors bring it to the top spot, like having the highest English proficiency score in the list with 616.

Denmark comes in second on the list, with the highest score for quality of life, 193.6, and high scores for safety and crime. The country also has the highest score in the health care index, 78, but it misses out on the top spot due to a slightly higher cost of public transport, at $3.45 for a one-way ticket, and a lower place on the Global Peace Index, with a score of 1.382.

Third on the list is Switzerland, which scores well on quality of life and safety, with 186.7 and 74.7, respectively. However, it falls short of the top spot with a lower score for English proficiency, 553, and a higher average hotel cost of $191 for one night.

Singapore takes fourth place on the list. The country has the cheapest transport, at just $1.48 for a one-way ticket on average, the highest English proficiency, at 631, and the highest safety index score of 76.5. However, it falls short due to its high hotel costs, at $196 on average for one night, and a lower quality of life score of 160.9.

Rounding out the top five is Finland, which scores well on the Global Peace Index and has good scores for health care and quality of life, with 77.3 and 190.4, respectively. Compared to the rest of the top five, Finland has a cheaper hotel cost of $125 a night, which is brought down by a lower English proficiency score of 597.

Commenting on the findings, Owena Cleary, Director at CPR First Aid, said: “Simply put, solo travel means independence. While this can be a gratifying thing, it does make reliable access to healthcare and your personal safety more important than ever. Countries on this list rank high for healthcare and overall peace, which is vital for solo travellers, and this, combined with good English proficiency, means healthcare is accessible despite potential language barriers.

"When solo travelling, you should feel confident that your destination offers accessible and good emergency care, because you never know what might happen on your next adventure.”

