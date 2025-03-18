The best fun filled breaks for an Easter staycation

South Kesteven, HF Holidays and Bankside Hotel

With the Easter holidays just around the corner, these are the best trips across the UK designed to inspire families and entice them to book a fun filled last-minute getaway.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FOUR-NIGHT EXMOOR FAMILY WALKING ADVENTURE HF HOLIDAYS

Treasured for its lush forests, heather-clad moorland, charming villages, wild ponies, and gorgeous coastline, Exmoor is perfect for outdoor adventures with the family. With four options of guided walks daily, families can explore at their own pace, traversing valleys to reach wonderful viewpoints such as Selworthy Beacon or Dunkery Beacon, stopping for an ice cream at Horner’s tea gardens along the way.

There is the opportunity to ride an old-fashioned steam train from Minehead to Blue Anchor Bay and visit the ancient Dunster Castle. Wildlife spotting ranges from otters to red deer. Families will stay at HF Holidays’ comfortable country house, located in the pretty village of Selworthy, where family rooms are available, and there is plenty of time for socialising with other families in the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HF Holidays four-night Exmoor Family Walking Adventure is priced from £655 per person, including full-board en-suite accommodation, guided walking with experienced HF Holidays Leaders, and all transport to and from walks where necessary.

For more information, please visit https://www.hfholidays.co.uk/

For imagery, please visit HERE

A FUN FILLED STAYCATION AT BURGLEY HOUSE, STAMFORD

Located in the Civil Parish of South Kesteven, the iconic Burghley House is a great spot for families looking to stay in the UK this Easter. On 20thApril, little ones can enjoy hunting for clues hidden around the picturesque Sculpture Garden to solve the seasonal puzzle and claim an Easter Egg from Burghley's Easter Bunny. Grownups can challenge themselves too - tricky questions for adults to answer are included along the trail with the chance to win Afternoon Tea in The Orangery in a prize draw. Between 7thand 17thApril, families can also delight incurated craft workshops where they will delight in making some amusing Easter-themed decorations for all the family to enjoy.

Other highlights include the Beastly Boring Tours– aimed at 6 to 11 year olds, costumed guides provide a tour like no other and the experience also includes an entertaining Beastly Boring Burghley guidebook full of fun facts and games. A Beastly Boring Tours ticket provides access to the House, Gardens and Adventure Play for the rest of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crown Hotelhas a three night stay available from £732. This is based upon a family of four sharing a Signature Plus Townhouse Family Room and includes breakfast. For more information to book, please visit https://booking.eu.guestline

For imagery, please visit HERE

THE IDEAL FAMILY SPOT FOR AN ARTY GETAWAY THIS EASTER, BANKSIDE HOTEL

Seconds from London’s lively South Bank, Bankside Hotel is a family friendly, art-focused hotel conveniently located for families looking to make the most of local art and culture. Families can spend the Easter weekend exploring London’s top attractions before enjoying a tasty meal at the Art Yard Bar and Kitchen.

Be it a light lunch or grazing dinner, the stylish, art-filled restaurant maintains a relaxed atmosphere with refined touches, welcoming families, to enjoy the menu. Enjoy flavour packed dishes like the tuna nicoise salad, the beefy burger and the tomato and tart tatin dish which is complete with a plant-based burrata. For younger guests, a two-course kid’s menu, priced at £10, comes with tasty dishes completed with a splash of colour and A ‘Doodle Squad’ colouring book for added fun. Additionally, families are encouraged to bring Fido along with dog's welcome in all public areas throughout the hotel. With pet-friendly rooms, complete with beds, toys and added gourmet treats, guests can also take advantage of Bankside’s Canine Concierge service to get recommendations on the best dog- friendly attractions, restaurants and walks in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prices start at £329, with £75 supplement for dogs. Bankside Hotel offers stays starting from £509 per room, per night. Book & stay for one or two nights for families up to two adults and two children and receive 50% off the second room.

For more information on Bankside London, visit HERE

For imagery, please visit HERE