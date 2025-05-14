The best U.S college football teams to go pro

American football photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

The University of Alabama ranks first with the highest number of current NFL players. The University of Michigan is second with the highest average monthly search volume. The University of Georgia comes in third.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new study reveals that the University of Alabama is the best college to attend to become a professional football player.

The study, conducted by Kongebonus, analyzed data from Sportico on college football team revenue for the 2022-2023 season, data from ESPN on the number of current NFL players attending each college, and Google searches on the average monthly search volume for each university and “college team,” “sports,” and “football team.” These numbers were then converted into an index out of 10 to determine which colleges offer the best opportunities for aspiring professional players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The University of Alabama ranks first, with a total index score of 8.4 out of 10. This ranking is largely due to the number of current NFL players who attended this university, totaling 61, including notable names such as Derrick Henry, Tua Tagovailoa, and Mac Jones. Additionally, Alabama boasts an average monthly search volume of 3.21 million, the second-highest among the top 10, and a revenue of $129.3 million for the 2022-23 season.

In second place is the University of Michigan, with a total index score of 8.1. Michigan's impressive revenue of over $142.7 million and 40 current NFL players contribute to its high ranking, with Blake Corum and Nico Collins being among them. Moreover, the university team garners an average monthly search volume of nearly 3.91 million, the highest in the top 10.

The University of Georgia secures third place, with a total index score of 7.5. Georgia has the second-highest football revenue of $152.7 million and has produced 48 of the current NFL players, including Stetson Bennett, George Pickens and Matthew Stafford. Its average monthly search volume stands at 2.43 million.

Fourth on the list is Ohio State University, with an overall index score of 7.1. It has a strong presence in professional football, with 49 current NFL players, the second-highest in the top 10, and an average monthly search volume of around 2.46 million. Ohio State’s football revenue exceeds $127.3 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rounding out the top five is the University of Texas at Austin, scoring a total index of 6.1. Texas boasts the highest football revenue in 2022-23 at over $182.9 million, the highest on the list. However, it ranks lower in terms of current NFL players (32) and average monthly search volume (1.14 million).

Jorunn Langli, spokesperson for Kongebonus, commented on the findings, “It’s interesting to see how strong football programs are not the only factor that goes into shaping a college’s reputations as a launchpad for NFL talent. In fact, the data show how visibility and player development also play a part in colleges’ chances in producing professional players, thus giving even smaller and less funded colleges a chance to launch their athletes into a highly competitive field.”