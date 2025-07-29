The classic car that took one Norfolk man 25 years to get on the road after it was almost stolen

Many car fans create a special bond with one particular car in their lifetime, whether it’s their daily driver or only reserved for special trips, but after decades of restoration, one man from Ellingham is making the most out of his favourite ride.

Ady Muttitt, 76, has loved MGB GTs for a long time, always wanting to have one in his garage.

“My dad had an MGB GT in teal blue when I lived at home, and I’d had another teal blue one when I was about 26, and I decided I wanted another one,” he told Forever Cars.

Mr Muttitt’s first MGB GT was badly keyed by a jealous colleague while working at a local printer. He would soon change careers and sell the car.

After changing jobs a few times, he couldn’t resist the urge to buy another MGB, but his wife, Christine, would weigh in.

“I wanted a roadster, but Christine said ‘no, you’re not having another MG’, but if you must then it’s got to be a GT so we can put the two kids in the back,” he recalled.

This was in the mid-1980s, and he would buy a 1971 teal blue version with “all the money I had in the world”.

Despite his wife ensuring their children, Miles and Letitia, would fit in the new car, everything else wouldn’t exactly go to plan, and it would remain off the road for 25 years.

“The car had been sold to me as having had the sills done, but I realised the sills had been covered up with some cheap aftermarket covers, and sprayed with aerosol,” he explained.

“I read the bit in the book about sills, and got suspicious, so I started prodding around with a screwdriver, and one of these sill covers lifted, and I thought ‘is that rust in there?’”

“I went into my shed and came back with a lump hammer and a bolster, and by the time my wife came home from playing hockey, I’d got all of one sill off, revealing all the tin worm underneath. That didn’t go down very well.”

Describing himself as ‘potless’, Mr Muttitt would have to do the restoration work himself.

“I thought, ‘I’ve got the book, I’ll rebuild this on my own’,” he added.

“I joined the MG Owners Club (MGOC), which was a really good club, and decided I was going to attack this car.”

He wasn’t completely alone as his friend, John Freeman, who worked at Lotus Cars, would step in to help.

Reflecting on the process, he said, “At that stage I thought I’d just weld it up, but then I realised I’d have to take all of the three-part sill off and replace it. In all, it took me 12 years to rebuild the first side, laying in the car port in all sorts of weather, by now using John’s MIG welder. The other side only took me three months, because I knew what I was doing.”

As he worked a lot and they had a family to support, the rest of the restoration process was slow, but Mr Muttitt was smart about it.

“In those days, you’d go into reception (at the scrapyard) and ask if they had any MGBs, and then climb up the pile of cars with your spanners,” he continued.

Impressively, he’d rebuild sections of the car, using parts from all types of car models. By the 90s, all his hard work had finally led to respraying it in its original teal blue.

“It had to go back in because I wasn’t happy with the bonnet, and then one day I had a phone call on my brick of a Motorola mobile phone,” he said.

“This chap said ‘you’ve got to come and pick your car up right now, because the bailiffs are here and they’re going to take it away. So get here or you’ll lose your car’.”

“When I got there, there was a guy about to load my MGB onto a truck, so I phoned the police on my mobile phone. Plod comes out, and I tell him this bloke is stealing my car.”

“I have to trundle home to get my documents, go all the way back, and the copper says ‘take it off, it’s his’.”

“I drove out of the place and John roared past me and waved me down, ‘stop, your bonnet is flapping about!’ The bloke had put the bonnet on the car, but he hadn’t attached it.”

When reflecting on why this restoration process had taken him so long, the former sales manager said; “It took me so long because I get bored with things easily.”

Even though it took decades, the MG would be finished enough to use, and in 2010, when Mr Muttitt retired, he was finally able to make the most of it.

“We’d go for a trip round the coast, to Walberswick or Southwold or Aldburgh, the usual places you go when you’re middle-aged or getting on a bit and you want some fish and chips,” he joked.

He now considers the retro ride a member of his family.

“I went to the garage this morning, and there it was as always,” he said.

“If I get rid of it, I’ll go to the garage, and there it won’t be.”

“I think it’s the connectivity of the project – the reality is I probably never, ever want to totally finish it, because then I’ve always got an excuse to play with it.”

“These days, it’s the grandkids and arthritis that stop the old repaired radio being refitted in the car. But she is still with me, and there is still stuff to do.”

As the car remains with him, he uses it as a way to remember his good friend, John, who had helped him many times with the restoration. Mr Freeman sadly passed away in 2024.

“I miss him quite a lot.”

“He’d also miss the MGB GT if it wasn’t in its usual garage space."