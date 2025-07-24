The Datai Pledge – a sustainability report with true impact unveiled

Hornbill watching at Mount Raya in Langkawi

Showcasing how solutions-led storytelling can inspire real world change.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As The Datai Langkawi celebrates five years of its environmental and community impact initiatives, The Datai Pledge, the resort proudly shares its fifth annual Impact Report. This detailed, transparent and data-rich publication captures the measurable change achieved through this pioneering nature-positive programme. In its pages, it details wide-reaching sustainability, wildlife and community support projects, which have achieved significant goals across its four pillars – Fish For The Future, Pure For The Future, Wildlife For The Future and Youth For The Future – that aim to support marine life, terrestrial wildlife, and local youth, as well as make the resort’s business operations more sustainable.

The 2024 Impact Report by The Datai Pledge reveals:

How a luxury hotel can fund nature and marine conservation

Why a zero-waste strategy is important

How solutions-led storytelling is a powerful tool for impact

Why educating children is an important sustainability solution

Tangible outcomes highlighted in this latest report of achievements in 2024 include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

253 coral nubbins planted in Datai Bay

96% of solid waste processed at the resort

9,588 kg of used cooking oil converted into biofuel

192 students and 53 teachers engaged in six UN-endorsed Eco-Schools projects, reflecting the programme’s unwavering commitment to transparency

From data to anecdotes, it offers a powerful narrative: when luxury tourism invests in nature, it invests in long-term success for all.

What is Solutions-led Storytelling?

The fifth annual Impact Report not only documents ongoing progress but also marks the official launch of The Datai Pledge’s solutions-led storytelling campaign, an ambitious communications strategy that reframes traditional environmental and sustainability narratives into into practical illustrations. By presenting local and global challenges and sharing vital information demonstrating how initiatives are actively tackling them, the campaign aims to inspire others to take action by connecting with the heads and hearts of all its audiences. This approach will be showcased through innovative social media stories as well as guest experiences. The Datai Pledge invites fellow hoteliers, travellers and changemakers to be part of scaling awareness and closing the gap in converting that into action.

Fish For The Future

This pillar, in partnership with MareCet – the only NGO in Malaysia dedicated to marine mammal conservation and habitat protection – focuses on preserving marine ecosystems and the health of the oceans. Its initiatives include coral propagation, promoting sustainable fishing practices, and safeguarding biodiversity.

Challenges: The marine environment around The Datai Langkawi faces significant challenges, including damaged and vulnerable coral reefs, overfishing in Datai Bay, coral bleaching, and declining marine wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solutions: The Datai Pledge team has worked on addressing these challenges by installing fish aggregating devices (FADs) to draw fishing activity away from vulnerable reef areas; strengthening communication with local fishing communities; protecting biodiversity beyond traditional marine parks; deploying artificial reefs to replicate the function of natural ones; and fostering a more turtle-friendly environment.

Impact:

32 guests participated in coral conservation experiences

22 reef stars installed - in total up to 2024

5 fish aggregating devices (FADs) deployed since 2019

253 coral nubbins planted in Datai Bay — up 58% since 2023

23 house reef surveys conducted by our marine biologists, including ghost net removals

Pure For The Future

This pillar focuses on embedding sustainability across all resort operations by adopting circular practices and turning environmental challenges into innovative solutions, while also supporting the local community through supply chain circularity. Its social enterprise partner, The KanshaLife Project, aims to create a sustainable hub that blends entrepreneurship, art, and play into everyday life.

Challenges: The Datai Langkawi faces challenges in its resort operations, such as methane-producing food scraps; non-compostable waste destined for landfills; decommissioned linens and slippers. Additionally, Langkawi island as a whole lacks job opportunities for women of the local community.

Solutions: In addition to redirecting inedible food scraps to local farmers for animal feed and to dog shelters, embracing circular waste practices and upcycling through the Pure For The Future initiative, the programme created income-generating opportunities for single women and widows.

Impact:

96% of solid waste processed at the resort – up from 94% in 2023; and 94% processed at The Els Club Teluk Datai golf course

147 tons of food waste was donated to local farmers as feed

187 metric tons of CO₂ was avoided through waste management, as measured by Pantas Climate Solutions

16,772 kg of fertiliser made from food waste — up 59.8% from 2023

9,588 kg used cooking oil converted into biofuel

8,404 kg of waste collected from beach clean-ups

10,862 recycled candles were created by The KanshaLife Project — a 111% increase from the previous year. This initiative has helped create much-needed skills training and income for the local community.

Wildlife For The Future

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This pillar is dedicated to conserving Langkawi’s rainforest and wildlife, with a strong focus on enhancing biodiversity and advancing nature-based solutions.

Challenges: In 2024, The Datai Langkawi addressed a range of challenges with their work under this pillar, including declining appreciation for native tree and plant species; stray dogs disrupting fragile ecosystems; habitat loss due to development; difficulties in tracking apex predators, illegal hornbill trafficking driven by the exotic pet trade and demand for their casques; and a shortage of natural nesting sites for hornbills.

Solutions included raising awareness and celebrating the importance of trees; implementing stray dog spaying programmes; integrating wildlife corridors into development planning; using camera traps to monitor predators; supporting metagenomic studies of NGO partners to build a DNA database for combating wildlife crime; and installing artificial nests to support hornbill reproduction.

Impact:

5,960 saplings planted by the Native Tree Nursery since January 2022

153 tree species recorded (excluding figs and palms), up from 136 in 2023

857 stray dogs spayed from 2022 to 2024

60 guests received certificates from the resort’s ‘How To Be A Naturalist’ nature activity

1,500 mangrove saplings were planted at the Kubang Badak BioGeo Trail

Youth For The Future

This pillar focuses on nurturing a love for nature in the next generation through hands-on environmental education that fosters respect for the planet and deeper engagement with sustainability. Its partner, Green Growth Asia Foundation (GGAF), addresses Asia’s sustainability challenges through inclusive, environmentally responsible education and green growth initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Challenges: Through the work of The Datai Pledge, the team worked on alleviating challenges such as limited environmental awareness in schools; minimal media coverage of nature-related stories; passive student engagement; unethical honey harvesting; and the need to support neurodiverse learners.

Solutions included teaching ecosystem concepts through beekeeping; collaborating with Young Reporters for the Environment (YRE) programme; involving students in interactive learning projects; promoting ethical honey harvesting practices; and creating an inclusive conservation education curriculum.

Impact:

192 students and 53 teachers took part in 6 projects through 3 Eco-Schools

In partnership with RASMA – a Malaysian environmental education initiative under Dr Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Malaysia - 10 volunteers participated in the four-week volunteering programme between 2021 and 2024

“Luxury travel should not just be about hotels that look after you – not when it can also mean supporting inspiring ways to look after everyone. Sustainability has never been a ‘nice-to-do’ for us – it’s just who we are. We love talking about impact – true, measurable impact. And after more than three decades, The Datai Langkawi is more aware than ever about how hospitality establishments like ours can unlock incredible initiatives. We do a lot, and it can be complex to explain, but when we hear the stories reflected from our guests, we realise how much we’re listening and learning together.” – Arnaud Girodon, Chief Executive Officer, Datai Hotels and Resorts (DHR).

Brainprint vs footprint

The Datai Pledge mission extends beyond footprint reduction – it amplifies a powerful ‘brainprint’ that inspires guests, influences the resort’s team and community, and contributes to global progress in next-level nature-positive hospitality. The Datai Langkawi proudly champions climate action and collaboration, encouraging conscious travellers and industry allies alike to help drive lasting change by sharing more solutions-led stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recognition of its efforts in the framework of The Datai Pledge, The Datai Langkawi has achieved ASEAN Green Hotel Standard Certification 2022-2024 by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC); EarthCheck ECO Certification (Silver) for terrestrial (land-based) tourism projects 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2024 (the first and only hotel to achieve this); the Malaysia Green Hotel award by MOTAC (2019-2026), and the 2024 accreditation by Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR facility.