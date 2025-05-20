The deadliest US states for drivers revealed

Top 10 states with the highest rate of fatal traffic accidents in the US.

A new study has identified the states with the highest rates of fatal traffic accidents, placing Mississippi at the top of the ranking.

Personal injury attorneys Siegfried & Jensen analyzed 2018 - 2022 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on the number of fatal motor vehicle crashes in each state. Researchers calculated the crash rate per 100,000 licensed drivers to determine the ranking.

Top 10 states with the highest rate of fatal traffic accidents:

Rank State Fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers Number of fatal crashes Number of licensed drivers 1 Mississippi 31.1 3,202 2,058,036 2 New Mexico 26.5 1,933 1,458,433 3 Wyoming 26.4 554 419,256 4 South Carolina 26 4,991 3,846,069 5 Arkansas 25.7 2,760 2,145,334 6 Oklahoma 24.8 3,111 2,504,253 7 Montana 23 929 806,204 8 Kentucky 22.9 3,467 3,032,530 9 Louisiana 22.8 3,900 3,425,435 10 West Virginia 22.3 1,268 1,136,775

1. Mississippi: 31.1 fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers

Despite accounting for only about 0.6% of the U.S. population, Mississippi's fatal crash rate is 85% higher than the national average of 16.8 fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers. There are many reasons why this could be the case, such as Mississippi’s extensive network of rural roads; the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) finds that 67% of fatal accidents occur on rural roads. The National Transportation Research Group has also found that 12% of Mississippi’s bridges (2,098 out of 17,068) are structurally deficient, suggesting that poor road safety features could be contributing to the issue.

2. New Mexico: 26.5 fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers

The state witnessed 1,933 fatal crashes over the five years, and its rate is over one and a half times the national average rate. The New Mexico Department of Public Safety has revealed that 40% of fatal crashes in the state involve alcohol, making it the single largest factor in the state’s traffic deaths.

3. Wyoming: 26.4 fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers

Although the state has one of the smallest populations in the country, the state recorded a rate one and a half times greater than the national average rate between 2018 and 2022. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, 2019-2023 saw 4,298 traffic crashes involving aggressive, erratic, or careless driving behavior, which accounted for 6% of all crashes.

4. South Carolina: 26 fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers

The state’s rate surpasses the national average by 55%, with a total of 4,991 fatal crashes over the five years. The South Carolina Traffic Collision Fact Book for 2022 found that the top cause of motor vehicle crash fatalities was driving under the influence, with 247 deaths occurring as a result.

5. Arkansas: 25.7 fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers

Rounding out the top five states, Arkansas experienced 2,760 fatal crashes between 2018 and 2022. The rurality of the state appears to be a contributing factor, with 56% of crash fatalities occurring in rural areas throughout the state in 2022, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Of the total 643 traffic deaths, 24% (153) were related to alcohol impairment (the biggest contributor), and 22% (143) were speed-related.

In contrast, the state with the lowest rate of fatal traffic accidents is Massachusetts, with 7.3 fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers annually, which is over two times below the national average rate. The state reported 1,793 fatal crashes between 2018 and 2022.

The study also examined other factors that could influence fatal crashes:

SUVs and MPVs involvement:

Michigan had the highest percentage of fatal crashes involving SUVs or MPVs at 43.4%, followed by Colorado at 41.6% and Alaska at 41.4%.

Young driver involvement:

Colorado ranked first for fatal crashes involving drivers with learner permits or intermediate licenses, at 9.8%. Indiana and Wisconsin followed, with 8.9% and 7.9%, respectively.

An expert at Siegfried & Jensen commented on the findings, “The data reveals that states with the highest fatal crash rates are mainly in the South or rural states. Factors like extensive rural roadways could contribute to higher fatality rates, with the IIHS finding that two-thirds of fatal accidents happen on rural roads. Half of the states in the top ten also appear in Forbes’ list of ten states with the highest rates of fatal crashes involving drunk drivers, suggesting that alcohol plays a significant part.

"In contrast, urbanized New England states such as Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey have the lowest fatal crash rates, likely due to better public transport, road infrastructure, and shorter travel distances. Half of the bottom ten states are also in Forbes' top ten states least likely to be killed in a drunk driving incident, further indicating that alcohol is a major contributor to fatality rates.”