The dirty truth behind the UK’s public transport toilets revealed

Holidaymakers warned as tests reveal germs found in UK airports

A shocking new lab report has revealed that public toilets in UK airports and planes and trains are swarming with bacteria linked to faeces - posing a hidden health risk to millions of Brits travelling this summer.

New lab research*, commissioned by luxury bathroom retailer, Sanctuary Bathrooms, has uncovered alarming levels of bacteria in UK public toilets at major travel hubs, with airport and airplane loos topping the list for the most bacteria-laden.

One particular test in an airport bathroom revealed over 32,000 colony-forming units (CFUs) of faecal streptococci - bacteria that typically comes from human waste.

In contrast, toilets on ferries returned significantly lower bacterial readings (>20), suggesting that, whilst small amounts of various bacteria were still found, ferry travel may be a cleaner bet for a bathroom break than airports and planes. While small amounts of common bacteria such as E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus were detected in all samples, it was the concentration of faecal bacteria in the aviation environments that shocked researchers.

According to the NHS, these bacteria - especially faecal streptococci, E. coli and Staph aureus - can lead to a wide range of illnesses including vomiting, diarrhoea, food poisoning, skin infections and more serious complications like urinary infections and respiratory illness. Children, older adults, and anyone with a weakened immune system are especially at risk when exposed to these kinds of germs.

The bacteria detected are commonly found in environments with poor hygiene, but the levels in this case were low or negligible and pose no health risk. At higher concentrations, Clostridium perfringens can cause food poisoning with diarrhoea and cramps, Bacillus cereus may lead to nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa can cause infections in wounds or the lungs of vulnerable individuals. However, the levels found here were well below those associated with illness.

The findings suggest that travel hygiene isn't just about handwashing - it's about the surfaces you touch in transit. The airport and plane toilets sampled were found to carry not just invisible risk, but visible microbial overload.

James Roberts, Director at Sanctuary Bathrooms, said: “These bugs don’t care if you’re going to Marbella or Margate and sadly poor toilet hygiene can turn your travel journey into a doctor’s visit, or in more serious cases, a hospital visit, which is the last thing anyone wants.

“To stay safe while travelling, we’d really recommend putting together a simple “travel hygiene kit,” with essentials such as hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes.”

James also advises:

“Use antibacterial wipes to clean toilet handles, flush buttons, and taps. “Sanitise your hands immediately after using public toilets. “Avoid putting bags, coats, or clothing on the bathroom floor. “Close the toilet lid before flushing. “Wash your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.

“These steps are quick, easy, and could prevent a holiday from turning into a health nightmare.”