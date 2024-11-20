The Dreaming hosts exciting events and gatherings of seasonal magic this December

Carols

The Dreaming is inviting visitors to experience the magic of the season this December, with a series of exciting events and gatherings.

Founded by Charlotte Church and recently named “Wales Spa of the Year” in The Times and Sunday Times 50 Best UK Spas guide, The Dreaming is nestled in the spectacular surroundings of the Elan Valley in the heart of Wales and hosts regular retreats throughout the year, plus specialist retreats and events, including their festive offerings.

The Dreaming’s festive events are split across two weeks in December, the first week (6th-8th) having been crafted for adults and teenagers (13+), while week 2 (19th - 22nd) is designed to be perfect for families with younger children (under 12). Have a look at what is on offer:

WEEK 1

Dreaming of a Green Christmas The Dreaming puts sustainability at the top of their list in all considerations and that is evident in their first green gifting workshop! Taking place in their Potting Shed, adults and teens can enjoy an afternoon of festive crafting, creating beautiful, sustainable gifts from natural materials gathered from the venue’s ancient woodland. Complete with mince pies, mulled drinks and festive music, guests will leave with a beautiful, sustainable gift plus some special seasonal memories.

When: 6th-8th December & 13th-15th December, 11:30am - 2pm

Price: £35 pp

Festive High Tea with House & Land Tour

The house and gardens of The Dreaming are enchanting all year round and December is no exception. Visitors will enjoy a guided tour through the beautifully restored house and grounds, discovering the rich history and natural beauty that make The Dreaming so unique. This is followed by a festive high tea of seasonally curated, delicious treats and warming teas, all prepared with love and inspired by the spirit of winter.

When: 6th-8th December & 13th-15th December, 2:30pm - 5:30pm

Price: £45 pp

Festive Blessings Silent Disco

Teenagers and adults alike can set their spirits free at the Festive Blessings Silent Disco in the Court of the Holly King at The Dreaming. Surrounded by twinkling trees in the ancient woodland, this enchanting event invites you to dance under the stars (weather permitting) around a warming fire pit, with mulled festive drinks, marshmallow toasting, and great tunes to dance to! What better way to connect with the season’s magic, and celebrate Christmas, Dreaming-style.

When: 6th-8th December & 13th-15th December, 6pm - 7:30pm

Price: £25 pp

WEEK 2

Dreaming of a Green Christmas More green, sustainable, seasonal crafting in The Dreaming’s Potting Shed, but suitable for younger children so they can make a beautiful gift for a loved one this Christmas, which will be cherished for years to come.

When: 19th-22nd December, 12pm – 2:30pm

Price: £35 pp

Festive Family Christmas

Make lasting memories for the whole family with this Christmas celebration rooted in peace, joy, and connection to the earth. This unique event involves parents and their children creating festive crafts together before enjoying a short walk through the magical forests, via the cascading waterfalls, to meet The Dreaming’s very own Father Christmas. He will be dressed in velvet robes of Green, to embody the spirit of the forest and the magic of the season. The family can toast marshmallows on the fire as Santa shares stories there and you can even get a picture with the man himself and his Elf helper.

When: 19th-22nd December, 3pm – 5pm

Price: £35 per adult, £20 per child

Carols by the Campfire

What could be more magical than gathering around the glowing campfire with hot chocolate for an evening of carols at The Dreaming Retreat? This event facilitates the singing of traditional festive favourites under the winter night sky, surrounded by the peaceful beauty of the forest and waterfalls that embrace The Dreaming. Visitors are invited to wrap up warm and bring their festive spirit to an enjoyable evening of song and winter wonder!

When: 19th-22nd December, 5:30pm – 7pm

Price: £15 pp

So, there really is something for every family this December at The Dreaming! For those who want to spend the whole day, discounted Day Passes are available and there are even optional overnight stay upgrades on any Saturday festive events.

Further information and booking details are available here: https://www.thedreaming.co.uk/festiveevents

ABOUT THE DREAMING

​The Dreaming is the vision of singer, activist and dreamer, Charlotte Church. Nestled in the spectacular surroundings of the Elan Valley in Wales, The Dreaming offers an escape from the complexity of modern life; connecting people back to the land, to themselves, and to their journeys. From daily wellness activities to residential retreats with specialist practitioners, The Dreaming delivers a unique, exciting and nourishing menu of activities in keeping with the seasons.

