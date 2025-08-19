The eight best UK beaches for surfing or bodyboarding

TwoBareFeet

The weather looks fantastic for enjoying the long bank holiday weekend. It is the perfect time to head to one of the UK’s 1,500 beaches. And while some people prefer to spend all day sunbathing on the beach, many of us will put on our wetsuits and grab our surfboards or bodyboards and head into the sea.

While the UK isn’t necessarily famed for its surf-friendly beaches, there are plenty of great places that offer decent surfing conditions. To ensure that you find the best possible waves, experts TwoBareFeet.co.uk have listed the eight best beaches for surfing or bodyboarding in the UK.

While many of these beaches have waves that can reach heights taller than any human (some even hosting surfing competitions for those experienced in the sea), these same spots also offer lower-intensity waves for new surfers, who are barely beyond the paddle stage. And if any visiting surfer is worried about high levels of crowds, many of these beaches also offer alternative, secluded spots that are perfect for quiet surfing.

A spokesperson from TwoBareFeet.co.uk recommends these beaches as ideal spots for Brits aiming to surf this year, as they offer consistent waves at all sizes - and some offer year-round surfing

“With hot weather and sunny days continuing into this bank holiday weekend, many of us will be checking which beaches we can use for either surfing or bodyboarding.

“While many Brits are experienced on a surf board and love a challenge, some are just starting out. Luckily, these eight beaches offer the best of both worlds.

“These beaches are located in parts of the UK that are known for their beauty, and many have powerful waves all year round.”

Below are the eight best beaches for surfing or bodyboarding in the UK, as advised by TwoBareFeet.co.uk:

Freshwater West, Pembrokeshire (Wales)

Located on the far West coast of Wales, Freshwater West is a mixture of sand and rock that offers strong waves that reach up to eight feet high, suitable for skilled surfers in search of a challenge and also for novices. Local firm Outer Reef offers board hire and runs surfing lessons daily throughout the summer season. However, those who prefer sports like quidditch over surfing may already recognise this beach, with it beyond the location of the death of house elf Dobby in the Harry Potter series. A mock memorial, using large pebbles, has been created by fans in his honour, but, be warned, it has been advised to not leave items by the site for environmental reasons.

Croyde Beach, Devon

North Devon is known for its stunning seasides, of which Croyde is considered the capital. Over three-miles long, this beach is popular with both beginner and advanced surfers due to its mixture of waves, which are surfable at all tide stages. While first-timers should look to head to the beach around either Spring or Autumn, its waves, thanks to its North Atlantic coastline, can reach up to nearly two heads tall during summer time, giving experienced riders the perfect challenge.

Portrush Beach, County Antrim (NI)

Located in Northern Ireland, this award-winning beach is divided into two parts; the West Strand, which offers calmer waves and quiet walks for beginners, and the East Strand, known for its bodyboarding, surfing and other water sports all year round. Currently reaching up to six feet high, these waves are made especially strong by the fact that the winds blow offshore, making them tall and consistent for surfers.

Fistral Beach, Cornwall

One of the many - over 300 in total - beaches in Cornwall, Fistral Beach is one of the UK’s most well-known beaches and surfing spots. With its coastline on the Celtic sea and the Atlantic Ocean beyond, the beach has powerful waves that reach up to eight feet high, which advanced surfers can enjoy best during Autumn time. But, rest assured, the Summer season also offers strong waves for surfers, who compete alongside each other in the annual Boardmasters Surf and Music Festival every mid-August.

Rhossili Bay, Swansea, Wales

Wales is a popular country for bodyboarders and surfers due to its many beaches (over 150) and lengthy coastline of over 1,500 miles. Rhossili Bay is one of the most well-known beaches. Located at the Western end of the Gower Peninsula, which was Britain’s first awarded Area of Outstanding Beauty, this beach is three-miles long and is home to consistent waves all year round which, thanks to the beach’s exposed break directly facing the prevailing winds, are perfect for bodyboarders and surfers of all levels.

Woolacombe Beach, Devon

Three-miles long, west-facing Woolacombe beach is perfect for both beginners, at low to mid-tide, and advanced surfers. Beaches facing this direction are directly exposed to prevailing winds, which creates even stronger waves. Be warned, however, this beach gets crowded during the summer months. Luckily, Devon is still warm until around October, for those who wish for a more quiet surfing spot.

Saltburn Beach, North Yorkshire

Located in the North East, East-coast British beaches are great for bodyboarding and surfing as their high number of reefs create longer waves. Saltburn Beach is no exception - with waves that can reach up to 10 feet tall, this beach can be used either side of its famous Victorian Pier. A warning to water sport novices, though, beaches in this part of the UK are a lot colder, so you may want to travel here during summer if you are unfamiliar with freezing sea temperatures.

Perranporth, Cornwall

Another beach located in the West Country, Perranporth Beach is used for many aquatic activities alongside bodyboarding and surfing, such as snorkelling and sailing. Three-miles long, and with peaks of 180,000 visitors during summer, this beach can become crowded quickly, which will allow junior surfers to feel at ease surrounded by other tourists on boards. However, if you wish to practice your skills in a quieter spot, head north to Perran Sands, which is an isolated area away from the usual coastline commotion.