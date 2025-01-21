The English Riviera 2025: A year of unmissable events

The English Riviera promises an exciting year ahead!

The English Riviera is excited to announce its extraordinary calendar of events for 2025, promising a year of excitement, culture, and adventure in one of the UK’s most stunning coastal destinations. From swashbuckling fun to gastronomic delights, there’s something for everyone in South Devon next year.

The Agatha Christie Festival presents: A Spring Gathering (12 April)

The Agatha Christie Festival welcomes visitors to experience A Spring Gathering in celebration of the new Agatha Christie statue. Enjoy author talks, book signings, and the Swinging Christies podcast. The day then ends with a glamorous ball at the Imperial Hotel. Attendees receive exclusive memorabilia, celebrating Agatha in her hometown with style and flair.

To find out more, visit: https://www.englishriviera.co.uk/whats-on/the-agatha-christie-festival-presents-a-spring-gathering-p3581253

Set Sail for Adventure: The Brixham Pirate Festival (2 – 4 May)

Kick off the year’s festivities with the beloved Brixham Pirate Festival, a weekend packed with family-friendly entertainment, live music, and maritime history. Watch the port town transform into a bustling haven of pirates, a shanty market, complete with reenactments and seaside shenanigans for all ages.

To find out more, visit: https://www.englishriviera.co.uk/whats-on/featured-events/pirate-festival

Sky-High Excitement: English Riviera Airshow (31 May – 1 June)

Prepare to be dazzled as the skies above the Riviera come alive with aerobatic displays, vintage aircraft, and thrilling stunts. But the fun isn’t limited to the skies - experience English Riviera’s funfair rides, meet visiting military experts and crews, browse local craft stalls, enjoy food and drink stands, and soak up a variety of entertainment. The English Riviera Airshow promises two days of heart-stopping excitement for aviation enthusiasts and families alike.

To find out more, visit: https://www.englishriviera.co.uk/whats-on/featured-events/english-riviera-airshow

Discover on Foot: English Riviera Walking Festival (14 – 22 June)

Immerse yourself in the stunning landscapes of the South West Coast Path and UNESCO Geopark at the English Riviera Walking Festival. Offering guided walks for all abilities—from gentle strolls to challenging hikes—the festival features unique experiences like solstice yoga, sunset sketching, wild swimming, sea shanties, and foraging, all while exploring the breathtaking coastline, countryside, and charming towns.

To find out more, visit: https://www.englishriviera.co.uk/whats-on/featured-events/english-riviera-walking-festival

Ride the Waves: Superchamps Stand-Up Paddleboard Championships (5 – 7 September)

Catch the action as top competitors take to the water for the Superchamps Stand-Up Paddleboard competition. Whether you’re a seasoned paddleboarder or a curious onlooker, this dynamic event showcases skill, sportsmanship, and the thrill of the sport.

To find out more, visit: https://www.englishriviera.co.uk/whats-on/stand-up-paddle-superchamps-english-riviera-championships-p3540873

Mystery and Intrigue: Agatha Christie Festival (13 – 21 September)

Step into the world of the Queen of Crime at the internationally acclaimed Agatha Christie Festival. From author talks and themed performances to exclusive tours of her birthplace and inspiration sites, this is a must for literature lovers and mystery fans alike.

To find more information, visit: https://www.englishriviera.co.uk/be-inspired/agatha-christie/international-agatha-christie-festival

Taste the Coast: England’s Seafood Feast (26 September – 12 October)

Savor the very best of local seafood at England’s Seafood Feast, where restaurants and eateries across the region present their finest dishes. Fresh catches, innovative menus, and foodie experiences make this a culinary highlight of the year.

To find more information, visit: https://www.englishriviera.co.uk/whats-on/featured-events/seafood-feast

A Spectacle of Light: Bay of Lights

End the year in awe with the enchanting Bay of Lights festival. This mesmerizing display of illuminated art and light installations transforms the Riviera into a glowing wonderland, offering a magical experience for visitors of all ages.

For more information, visit: https://www.englishriviera.co.uk/whats-on/featured-events/bay-of-lights

Carolyn Custerson, CEO of English Riviera BID Company, said: “The English Riviera is ready for an extraordinary year in 2025, with a calendar full of exciting events that showcase the very best of our region’s culture, heritage, and natural beauty.

“From world-class festivals to unique local celebrations, there is something for everyone.”

Plan Your Visit

With such a diverse and vibrant lineup, 2025 is the perfect year to experience the beauty and excitement of the English Riviera. Whether you’re a local, a returning visitor, or discovering the region for the first time, these incredible events promise unforgettable memories.

For more information and updates, visit www.englishrivierabid.co.uk