The five best off-peak spring destinations revealed

Siam Park, Tenerife

With the Easter holidays falling in April this year, those who don’t need to travel during the busy school holiday period may find some surprising deals and destinations to explore in March.

There are lots of sunny spots to be uncovered and many don’t require a long-haul flight.

Experts at Solmar Villas have analysed weather and flight price data to reveal their top recommendations for a springtime holiday.

“There are some wonderful places to visit in the off-season, and some great bargains,” said Sharon Bradbury, Sales and Marketing Director. “Do your research into average temperatures and pack accordingly. It’s also a good idea to check that local restaurants and attractions are open at that time of year, and look out for facilities that will make it more special, such as an indoor or heated pool, or a hot tub.”

Paphos Castle, Cyprus

The top recommendations for a March holiday from Solmar Villas are:

Costa Adeje, Tenerife

Weather: average highs of 22ºC

Flights: fly to Tenerife South, from £27pp return

Peneda Geres National Park - Costa Verde

Eating out: average cost of a three-course meal €12-€20

This popular resort in Southern Tenerife has some of the warmest temperatures in Europe for March, and you’ll be able to enjoy sunny days by the pool, but the area has a lot more to explore if you’re so inclined. Siam Park - voted the world’s best water park 10 years running by TripAdvisor - is open year-round and until 5pm during March so take advantage of fewer crowds to ride all those slides. Further afield, visit the natural wonder that is the Mt Teide volcano. The national park has hiking trails or try the nighttime experience with dinner and stargazing for something special.

The Algarve, Portugal

Weather: average highs of 21ºC

Flights: fly to Faro, from £31pp return

Eating out: average cost of a three-course meal €15-€20

Southern Portugal is a year-round holiday destination, but March is a wonderful time of year to visit, especially for those looking to play golf - and there are around 100 courses in the Algarve. Restaurants and bars are in abundance in resorts like Albufeira and you’ll be well located to explore the wider area. Cooler temperatures make perfect conditions for exploring charming historical towns such as Silves, surrounded by citrus trees and vineyards. Or take a visit to the alkaline thermal springs at Caldas de Monchique. Popular since ancient Roman times, the springs are in a scenic valley in the Monchique Mountains, with walking paths, picnic spots and local wildlife.

Paphos, Cyprus

Weather: average highs of 19ºC

Flights: fly to Paphos, from £46pp return

Eating out: average cost of a three-course meal €25-€30

Located on the southwestern coast of Cyprus, Paphos is renowned for its rich history and stunning landscapes. A UNESCO World Heritage site, it features ancient ruins such as the Tombs of the Kings, the Sanctuary of Aphrodite in Kouklia, and Paphos Castle. There are also sites like Aphrodite’s Rock, an Archaeological Park, and Agios Neophytos Monastery – all of which are best visited without that peak summer-sun beating down on you. You can also take a day trip into the Troodos Mountains or sample some of the local delicacies such as halloumi, stifado and souvlaki.

Kalkan, Turkey

Weather: average highs of 16ºC

Flights: fly to Dalaman, from £32pp return

Eating out: average cost of a three-course meal ₺1000-1200 (eqv. €27-€32)

Kalkan is a charming coastal town in Turkey, known for its stunning turquoise waters and picturesque harbour. Referred to as the ‘Turkish Monte Carlo’, the well-heeled crowd descends on the village during the summer months for its array of upmarket shops, restaurants and nightlife. In March, it will be blissfully crowd-free, and you’ll be able to enjoy the lush hills, ancient ruins and active adventures such as hiking without extreme temperatures. The Lycian Way - a 760km trail running from Fethiye to Antalya - passes right through Kalkan and is easy to pick up for a day's hiking on the Roman roads, old footpaths and mule trails.

Costa Verde, Portugal

Weather: average highs of 16ºC

Flights: fly to Porto, from £30pp return

Eating out: average cost of a three-course meal €22-€25

Located north of Porto, Costa Verde (meaning Green Coast) is less developed by tourism and offers a tranquil, authentically Portuguese experience. As its name suggests, the region is home to verdant forests, lush landscapes and pristine beaches. There are towns of cultural and historical importance, pretty cobblestone villages and centuries-old vineyards producing the popular Vinho Verde ‘green wine’. Towns such as Viana do Castelo and Caminha are well worth a visit and the small city of Esposende has a palm-lined boulevard and is known for its quality surf - making it a mecca for water sports enthusiasts.

Bradbury summarised: “With temperatures soaring in the peak summer months, many might find they prefer exploring when it’s a bit cooler. If you want a bit more than a fly and flop holiday, sunny days topping in the mid 20’s are perfect for many activities, water sports and sightseeing. And these destinations are perfect for it.”