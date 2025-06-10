The future of flying – Airport Parking and Hotels reveals the airlines going paperless in 2025

The APH research compares the digital check-in procedures, use of mobile technology, boarding pass flexibility, and plans for future innovation across major airlines.

From 3 November 2025, travellers flying with Ryanair will no longer be able to download and print a physical boarding pass. The airline will become the first low-cost carrier (we know of) to go fully digital moving to complete paperless boarding passes, check-in and gate access.

With more airlines looking to follow suit soon, UK airport parking specialist Airport Parking and Hotels (APH.com) has released an exclusive report examining how major global airlines are adopting paperless travel in 2025 and beyond. Available at aph.com/paperless, the research compares the digital check-in procedures, mobile technology, boarding pass flexibility, and plans for future innovation across major airlines including Emirates, British Airways, easyJet, and Japan Airlines.

Are airlines leveraging technology to streamline the passenger experience or just make life easier for themselves? From mobile check-ins and digital boarding passes to self-service bag drops and AI-powered apps, the future of air travel is undeniably digital. However, APH’s latest findings suggest while some airlines such as Ryanair are going 100% paperless, most airlines are maintaining a hybrid approach for now to accommodate all travellers.

Many airlines including Singapore Airlines, Emirates, and Virgin Atlantic, allow travellers to check in online but also offer free printed boarding passes at the airport. Others, such as Jet2 and easyJet, encourage passengers to manage their travel arrangements through the mobile app but still support print-friendly services for boarding passes. Notably, Ryanair stands out for charging passengers £20 to reprint a boarding pass at the airport, and from November 2025 will enforce mandatory app-based boarding, with only limited exceptions.

As for check-in options, every airline surveyed supports online check-in, and most offer self-service bag drops, while digital passport support remains limited and largely dependent on government policy rather than airline readiness.

When it comes to leveraging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the research found some airlines are already trialling AI travel assistants with Qatar Airways launching Sama in 2024, a holographic avatar aiming to enhance the digital travel experience for passengers. Singapore Airlines also offers an AI-powered assistant on the website, supporting customers with planning, booking and managing their travel arrangements.

Nick Caunter, Managing Director of Airport Parking and Hotels (APH.com), said, “Digital tools are a very helpful part of the modern air travel experience, but 100% paperless risks “digital exclusion” for some. For those who don’t fully trust the smartphone experience and want to still travel with a paper option, this guide will help flyers choose the right airline for their needs.”

