The 'green transport revolution' should not be 'rocket science'

Let the train take the strain!

What transport-wise this country needs is a network of cycle/walk-ways alongside trunk roads and motorways across England and retain former railway corridors for re-railing wherever possible if demand can be ascertained?

Instead we are clashing local rail connectivity with nature, cycling and walking, which should not be the case! We need the government to demand every agency and council to work together for traffic reduction strategies not just on paper but in delivery terms with rewards for doing it and over-ride if they do not.

Modal shift is not do-able on any scale like turning a mere 10% freight by rail to 80% by rail and off the roads. Emissions from vehicle pollution is harming people, boosting NHS waiting lists and costing everyone avarice.

The 1960s local rail closures are the root of where we are today and people, places and environmental concerns need choice of transport, affordable public transport and capacity enhancements to enable the trains, the freight and more access rail routes to enable volume switch from road to rail.

Typical congestion holding up people, buses and goods across the nation.

Switching funding from new roads to local rail reopenings can also mean in austerity times, new money is not necessarily required. All regions need their fair share! https://members.parliament.uk/members/commons

Please email your local MP and request support for these things nationwide as well as local particulars. Join BRTA and offer to help: https://brtarail.com/become-a-member/ Walking and cycling is essential as is a decent and comprehensive local rail network... which is where British Steel could also be extremely useful. Join the dots, now is the time to re-rail Great Britain. please!