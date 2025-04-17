The Greening of Tourism: How data insights are supporting emerging travel trends in the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As tourism in the UK evolves, a growing emphasis on sustainability, wellness, and local exploration is reshaping visitor patterns. The rise of nature-based tourism, wellness retreats, and "slow travel" is shifting demand away from traditional hotspots, creating new challenges and opportunities for local authorities, businesses, and conservationists.

Place Informatics, a leader in location-based data analytics, is helping towns, councils, and tourism organisations track and respond to these emerging trends—ensuring destinations are equipped to meet changing visitor expectations while preserving natural environments.

These new Tourism Trends in the UK include:

Green Prescriptions & Wellness Tourism - Nature-based therapy, or "green prescriptions," is gaining popularity, encouraging people to spend time in parks and green spaces for improved mental and physical wellbeing.

Slow Tourism & Hidden Gem Discovery- More tourists are seeking authentic, off-the-beaten-path experiences rather than visiting crowded, popular destinations. "Slow tourism" emphasises longer stays and cultural immersion.

Rewilding & Visitor Access Management- Rewilding projects are transforming landscapes and boosting biodiversity, with a focus on managing visitor access to these areas while protecting fragile ecosystems.

Eco-conscious Travel- Travellers are increasingly opting for low-impact tourism, including car-free travel and stays at eco-friendly accommodations.

Work-from-Anywhere Tourism- The rise of digital nomadism is attracting remote workers to rural and coastal areas for work-from-anywhere opportunities.

Cultural & Heritage Tourism Boom- There is a growing demand for cultural and heritage experiences, with travellers exploring local history, food, and immersive cultural activities.

As tourism trends evolve, data-driven insights are essential for helping destinations adapt to new demands while ensuring sustainability. Through real-time footfall tracking and visitor trend analysis, Place Informatics is helping towns, councils, green spaces, and tourism organisations navigate the challenges of changing visitor patterns.

Here's how data insights can help manage the impact of these new tourism trends:

Visitor Behaviour Analytics: Understand travel patterns, helping promote or even protect hidden gems and off-the-beaten-path destinations.

Footfall Tracking: Manage crowd distribution, improving sustainability and reducing pressure on popular spots.

Sustainability Planning: Identify eco-friendly routes and accommodations to support low-impact tourism.

Impact Monitoring: Track visitor effects on natural spaces, ensuring conservation and responsible tourism.

Targeted Marketing: Use data to cater to the growing demand for cultural, wellness, and slow tourism experiences.

By harnessing data analytics, destinations can enhance visitor experiences while preserving natural environments and local cultures, ensuring that tourism growth benefits both communities and conservation efforts.

Clive Hall, CEO of Place Informatics, commented: "Tourism is shifting towards sustainability, wellness, and authenticity. Our data analytics provide critical insights into these trends, helping destinations balance visitor engagement with environmental protection while ensuring infrastructure meets evolving visitor needs."

Place Informatics provides data-driven insights into evolving tourism trends, analysing visitor behaviour, demographics, spend and movement patterns. Their solutions help local authorities, tourism organisations, and businesses understand shifts in visitor preferences. By leveraging these insights, stakeholders can optimise resource allocation, enhance visitor experiences, and promote sustainable tourism practices.