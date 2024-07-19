The hidden gem new stag destination giving Brits a 'classic' Eastern European party experience
Cities like Prague, Krakow and Budapest have traditionally been party paradise - but in recent years, authorities have tried to reinvent their reputation and distance themselves from boozy stags.
But thankfully for hedonistic blokes, there’s a city that still offers cheap beer, awesome strip clubs and the anything goes atmosphere they’ve become used to – Bucharest.
The Romanian capital is the fastest rising new Eastern European destination offered by leading stag and hen organiser Last Night of Freedom.
Matt Mavir, managing director at the Tyneside-based firm, said: “There’s just something about Eastern Europe that our stags love – yes, there’s the cheap beer and the beautiful women, but there’s always been a certain atmosphere that has kept people flocking back over the years.
“In some cities like Prague and Budapest, leaders have attempted to move away from welcoming large groups post-pandemic and rebrand themselves to appeal to young couples instead – and although they remain immensely popular with groups of Brits, it has pushed up the price tag.
“But Bucharest is like winding the clock back, allowing our stags to enjoy a ‘classic’ Eastern European experience on a sensible budget.”
For 40 years up to 1989, Romania was a closed-off Eastern Bloc state and the reminders of that period can still be seen in the brutalist architecture on display around Bucharest, sitting alongside beautiful historical buildings, parks and cultural hotspots.
Although many British stags are heading to the city for another reason – the vibrant nightlife.
It is centred in the Old Town and Lipscani area of the city, packed with everything from traditional boozers to upmarket late lounges and crazy nightclubs that are open until the early hours.
The atmosphere is focused squarely on having a good time, while a red-light district packed with strip clubs is nearby in the centre of the city. For stags looking to splash out on exclusive nightclubs, they can head to the upmarket spots around the lakes, in the north of the city.
Crazy activities, like Kalashnikov assault rifle shooting, hot rod racing and visiting Dracula’s castle, are also on offer in Romania’s party capital.
Matt continued: "Bookings to Bucharest are surging and I can understand why our customers are choosing the city - it's fun, mischievous and definitely a hidden gem."
