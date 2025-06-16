The holiday park offering way more than just sunshine – and it’s perfect for this week’s heatwave

Unity Beach

Sun, Splash & Seaside Fun - Unity Beach Is the Ultimate Heatwave Escape As Britain braces for soaring temperatures this week, UNITY Beach at Brean Sands is making waves as the ultimate heatwave destination. Whether you're looking to cool off, keep the kids entertained, or simply soak up the sun, UNITY Beach’s exciting range of attractions – including its popular outdoor water park offers the perfect last-minute escape.

And with the mercury set to rise, what better way to stay cool than splashing through slides, pools, and sprays at Brean Splash Waterpark, now fully open to both holidaymakers and the general public. With both indoor and outdoor water play areas, it's a family favourite whatever the weather, though sunshine is definitely on the forecast.

“Last-minute bookings are flying in,” says the team at UNITY Holiday Parks, “and it’s no surprise. Families want to make the most of the sunshine, and UNITY Beach offers everything in one place - adventure, entertainment, and the Great British seaside.”

Sun, Fun, and Star-Studded Moments

The park recently celebrated a major milestone with the grand opening of the Wonky Donkey pub, unveiled by none other than Alex Jones, presenter of BBC One’s The One Show. A passionate advocate of UK holiday parks, Alex called UNITY’s recent investment “a breath of fresh air for British seaside holidays.”

Not Just for Holidaymakers – Everyone’s Welcome

UNITY Beach is also proud to welcome day visitors. Whether you're a local looking to beat the heat or a holidaymaker staying nearby, the water park and many on-site attractions are open to the public. With soft play zones, live entertainment, a funfair, eateries, and miles of sandy beaches, there’s no need to hop on a plane to feel like you're on holiday.

Comes Alive in ’25: A New Era of Staycations

Brean Splash Waterpark

Part of UNITY Holiday Parks’ multi-million-pound ‘Comes Alive in 25’ transformation, UNITY Beach is leading the revival of the classic British seaside getaway – but with a bold, modern twist. New restaurants, live shows, luxury holiday homes, and next-level entertainment ensure there’s never a dull moment.

So whether you're in need of a spontaneous short break or just a sunny day out, UNITY Beach in Somerset is your ticket to the ultimate heatwave haven.

To book your getaway, head online to: www.hru.co.uk