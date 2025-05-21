The island just 70-miles from the UK that offers Brits a better standard of living

Life on Guernsey

Craving a simpler way of living? Easy access to incredible beaches, walking trails and highly acclaimed restaurants? A work-life balance? One island offers all of this and is welcoming new residents with open arms.

In recent years, Guernsey in the Channel Islands has seen an increase in high-net-worth individuals relocating from the UK and is doing their part to ensure new residents are supported.

“Our goal is to provide information, guidance and signposting to support individuals and businesses who are relocating to the island of Guernsey,” shared Jo Stoddart, Director of Locate Guernsey – an initiative that supports anyone with enquiries on finding on a home, insurance, residency, immigration and making the move.

“We have seen a 52% surge in the number of enquiries about relocation to Guernsey in recent months. We’re on hand to support with any enquiries on transitioning to life on the island.”

The second largest of the Channel Islands, Guernsey is only a 50-minute flight or three-hour ferry ride from the UK, making it one of the easier overseas locations to move to.

At just 25 square miles, the island is home to 27 beaches, meaning no matter where an individual is located, they are no more than 10-minutes from the sea and have easy access to Britain’s cleanest beaches and incredible surfing locations.

A diverse array of walking trails also allows locals to easily to embrace nature and being outdoors on the island and for keen golfers, the North of the island offers three golf courses, including the La Grande Mare which is currently going through a multimillion-pound redevelopment and set to include a country club.

Guernsey’s focus on fresh and local seafood has led to award-winning and highly acclaimed restaurants being scattered across the island including hotel bistros, waterfront venues, sushi spots and steakhouses. The island also has an impressive lineup of food festivals, and in July will welcome Vraic – a new dining experience by Michelin-starred chef Nathan Davies.

Plus, for those wondering what to do for work on the island, there is no shortage of high-income roles in the finance industry, blending the benefits of a seaside lifestyle with minimal commuting times with the opportunities of a ‘financial city hub’.

Populated for over 1,000 years the island also offers a public holiday each year on 9th May to celebrate its liberation from German Occupation in WWII. The island is home to many signifiers of this rich history, with Norman ancestral holds and WWII including bunkers and gun batteries dotted around the island.

Guernsey is not just a beautiful destination to relocate to, it’s an interesting one too.

How to get there?

Aurigny, Guernsey’s airline, recently announced additional routes for the summer 2025 season, which includes daily flights to Manchester, Birmingham, and Bristol. The airline also offers flights to and from London Gatwick, London City, Southampton, Leeds, Edinburgh and Exeter. The airline releases additional summer flights each year, along with Blue Islands airline, making it easier for individuals to travel between the UK and Guernsey.

For more information on relocating to Guernsey, visit www.locateguernsey.com